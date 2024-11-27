Phoenix FBI warns shoppers about prevalent scam and fraud attempts during the holidays
Whether you plan to brave the crowds on Black Friday or prefer to shop from home on Cyber Monday, the Phoenix FBI office is reminding all of us to watch out for scams this holiday season. The FBI says scammers use the holidays to their advantage, whether it’s trying to steal people’s credit card information as they shop, or even going as far to create fake websites or charities for people to put their information into.