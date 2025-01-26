Phoenix Fire says a new fire station will help reduce response times in the West Valley

CBC

A 45-year-old woman from Manitoba has been charged with parental abduction, after police arrested her at a Toronto airport where she was found attempting to leave the country with her daughters, RCMP say.RCMP in the city of Steinbach, southeast of Winnipeg, say they were called around 7 p.m. on Thursday by the father of the two girls, who are eight and 12 years old.The father, a 47-year-old man from the rural municipality of La Broquerie, east of Steinbach, told police he was supposed to pick th