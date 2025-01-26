Phoenix Fire says a new fire station will help reduce response times in the West Valley
In the West Valley, the Phoenix Fire Department says the opening of Fire Station #62 will help reduce response times throughout the area.
Elon Musk’s biographer called him a “sociopath” after the MAGA billionaire’s 2024 visit to the Auschwitz death camp was dismissed by someone else at the event as nothing more than a “photo-op.” Musk, who has emerged as one of Donald Trump’s top allies, has faced renewed allegations of antisemitism since he made an evocative gesture while speaking after the new president’s inauguration. Some said the gesture bore an uncanny resemblance to a Nazi salute. The X owner’s visit to Auschwitz in January
SCI Huntingdon inmate Vaughn Wright described Mangione’s treatment at the prison in a first-person article
A Washington state woman has been charged in the fatal shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Vermont, which happened days after authorities began watching her and a German companion who also died in the roadside shootout, the FBI said Friday. Teresa Youngblut, 21, faces two weapons charges in connection with the death of Border Patrol Agent David Maland, 44, who died Monday during the shootout in Coventry, a small town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the Canadian border. According to an FBI affidavit, a border agent pulled over Youngblut and Felix Bauckholt on Interstate 91 to conduct an immigration inspection.
William Bush, 23, was killed by Dylan Thomas, his childhood friend and the grandson of pie company tycoon Sir Stanley Thomas, in Cardiff.
Last May, about 230 workers at an Amazon warehouse in Laval, Que., successfully unionized — a historic first in Canada at the retail giant.The CSN, the union that represents the workers in Laval, said workers were dissatisfied with what they described as a hectic work pace, low wages and inadequate health and safety measures.Amazon has only one other unionized workforce in North America, in Staten Island, N.Y. It was certified in 2022 but still doesn't have a contract.In Quebec, the province's s
Lee Walker was sentenced to prison for his crime in 1985
Fearing federal agents asking to search a Chicago elementary school Friday morning were from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, school officials denied them entry. But it turned out they were US Secret Service agents pursuing an investigation.
With the snappy casualness of a “day in the life” vlog, Pavel “Pasha” Talankin, a charismatic Russian teacher who serves as planner and videographer for all of his school’s events, introduces his peculiar small town: Karabash. Known as the most toxic place on Earth due to a copper smelting plant, here the average life expectancy …
Authorities confirmed 16 horses had been rescued, but a further four and a bull "had to be euthanized due to their extreme neglect"
The Old Bailey heard how Deveca Rose and the children had been living in squalor.
A 45-year-old woman from Manitoba has been charged with parental abduction, after police arrested her at a Toronto airport where she was found attempting to leave the country with her daughters, RCMP say.RCMP in the city of Steinbach, southeast of Winnipeg, say they were called around 7 p.m. on Thursday by the father of the two girls, who are eight and 12 years old.The father, a 47-year-old man from the rural municipality of La Broquerie, east of Steinbach, told police he was supposed to pick th
A Montreal firefighter has been suspended without pay after being arrested and charged with voyeurism and drug trafficking.The 38-year-old man was arrested by Laval police Thursday morning in front of his colleagues at Station 57 on Pierrefonds Boulevard in the Montreal borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.He allegedly produced video recordings of several women without their knowledge in Laval and Montreal, including at Station 57.Laval police spokesperson Const. Erika Landry said evidence was seized
Police are looking to identify a driver after a child was seen yelling for help from a moving car.The Waterloo Regional Police Service said in a news release that there were reports of a car driving fast in a parking lot with the passenger door open. Police say a witness told officers they saw a child's arm hanging out of the car and heard the child yelling for help.The incident happened on Friday at a parking lot in the Highland Road West and Ira Needles Boulevard area of Kitchener, police said
Key questions remain unanswered in the case of Clayton McGeeney, David Harrington and Ricky Johnson. But prosecutors say, “We will not give up”
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Friday barred Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes from entering Washington without the court's approval after President Donald Trump commuted the extremist group leader's 18-year prison sentence in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Newly freed Jan. 6 convicts are storming Washington. Not with baseball bats, flag poles and stolen riot shields—but with a thirst to wield influence. Some of the rioters who fought “like hell” for President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, and were freed by him this week, want to join his administration. Others are talking about running for elected office, or working on campaigns. Regardless, they want to keep the MAGA movement going, full steam ahead.
MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota man accused of helping his son hide four bodies in a Wisconsin cornfield has been sentenced to 16 years in prison, online court records show.
A man in West Palm Beach, Florida has been arrested after being accused of making threats against President Trump, police say.
Hugh Grant has called for the U.K. police to open a new criminal investigation into Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers. The actor joins a growing chorus of people who, in the wake of Prince Harry’s historical settlement with the company — which included admissions of guilt into phone hacking at The Sun newspaper — are now calling …
Laura Valentina Páez disappeared and police allege that Daniel Josué Zambrano Cáceres kidnapped her