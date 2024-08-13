Phoenix just experienced more consecutive days over 100 degrees than in recorded history

Phoenix has broken the record for consecutive triple-digit days and there's no relief in sight.

The city experienced 77 consecutive days with highs over 100 degrees on Monday, beating the previous record of 76 consecutive days in 1993, according to the National Weather Service.

The city is forecast to experience triple digit highs for the rest of the month, according to AccuWeather. The new record is expected to continue well beyond what was seen in 1993.

Maricopa County, where Phoenix is located, reports that it has seen 96 heat-related deaths this year as of the week ending Aug. 10. The heat directly caused 57 of those deaths and over 460 potentially heat-related deaths remain under investigation.

Phoenix forecast

Three-day forecast via Accuweather

Tuesday

High : 107 F

Feels like : 111 F

Low : 88 F

Average: 105 F

Wednesday

High : 109 F

Feels like : 110 F

Low : 85 F

Average: 105 F

Thursday

High : 108 F

Feels like : 111 F

Low : 85 F

Average: 105 F

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Record-breaking heat: Phoenix has had 77 consecutive days over 100