Phoenix leaders address summer 2024 heat data, relief efforts

Reuters

The Bank of Canada's annual economic growth forecast is overly optimistic, economists said, and another large interest rate cut this year will likely be required to boost growth. Economists widely expected the BoC to lower its annual gross domestic product (GDP) forecast when it released its quarterly monetary policy report on Wednesday, after a spate of uninspiring growth data. However, the bank only revised the third-quarter growth projection and kept its 2024 estimate unchanged, which surprised many economists and analysts.