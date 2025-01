CBC

A Guelph, Ont., man is out thousands of dollars after police say he sent money online to someone he thought was a childhood friend.The man began to talk to the person he thought was an old friend online in a chat forum, Guelph Police Service spokesperson Scott Tracey says."There was another person in the group that this person came to believe he knew from his childhood in China," Tracey said.They started out talking in a public forum in July, then moved their conversation to a private chat in Se