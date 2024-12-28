Phoenix Mayor Gallego discusses future of Trump's border plan

The Daily Beast

Democratic rising star Brian Schatz has slammed Kamala Harris and other members of his party for being “egregiously weird sounding.” In an interview with Politico, the Hawaii senator warned that using terms from the academic world is a surefire way to alienate the average American–and suggested it was done to satisfy noisy “advocacy” groups rather than go after voters. Instead, he said, Democrats have to say things in the most popular way they can to reach the maximum number of voters.