Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego announces run for final term

Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego will seek a second and final term as mayor. She announced her run for another term Thursday morning. “We have accomplished so much over the last five years, from creating good-paying manufacturing jobs that don’t necessarily require a four-year degree to building the infrastructure we need to protect our water supply,” Gallego said. “But there’s so much more to do. I’m asking voters to work with me for four more years to build Phoenix’s future, and continue to create a city that works for everyone.”