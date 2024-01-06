Phoenix officer injured, man dead following shooting in Peoria near 87th Avenue and Bell Road

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Police in Edmonton say they have charged three people after a toddler ingested street drugs and died in September. They say a friend of the boy's mother was taking care of him and took him for a walk near their home when she noticed he was in medical distress. Police say the mother and her friend took the 23-month-old boy to a nearby clinic, where a staff member saw he was not responsive and immediately called 911. They say he was then transported to a hospital, where he was pronounce