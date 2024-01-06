Phoenix officer injured, suspect dead after shooting in Peoria
A Phoenix officer was injured and a suspect was killed after a shooting in Peoria near 87th Avenue and Bell Road.
Two female prison workers have admitted having a relationship with the same inmate at the same time in a prison love triangle.
A Calgary man who "mutilated" his girlfriend in a Calgary hotel room, causing more than 140 stabbing and blunt force injuries, was handed a 10-year prison sentence for manslaughter on Friday.Sharilyn Gagnon, 33, was killed in a northeast hotel room in a brutal act of domestic violence. She left behind three children.Originally charged with second-degree murder, Vladimir Ngbangbo Soki, 32, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Gagnon's 2021 death following a plea deal arranged by prosecutor Terry Maz
Footage shows the man, Deobra Redden, launch himself over Judge Mary Kay Holthus' desk and attack her in the Nevada courtroom.
The mother has been charged with capital murder, police say
A stubborn Florida deputy saved the victim’s life, officials say.
Their names are mentioned in legal records despite having ‘no association’ with Epstein ‘whatsoever’
Christopher Worrell cut off an ankle monitor and went on the lam for six weeks. When he was finally found, he faked a drug overdose, authorities said.
VANCOUVER — Police in Vancouver say a man posing as a parent tried to take a five-year-old girl from a home daycare, in what they call a "troubling" case. They say the incident happened on Dec. 13, when a man showed up at the East Vancouver after-school daycare at about 3:30 p.m. and asked for the girl by name. The operator's daughter told police the man claimed to be the child's father but the girl was out of the house with daycare staff at that moment and the man left without her. Police say s
The resolution claims that some citizens arrested for events on Jan. 6, 2021 have “been wrongfully held without due process.”
MONTREAL — A small group of leaders of Canadian charities in the environment, conservation, and animal protection sectors are taking home compensation packages equivalent to, and in some cases higher than, the salaries of provincial premiers. An analysis by The Canadian Press identified 17 charities whose top executive drew annual compensation that was in the $200,000 to $250,000 range or higher, according to filings with the federal government made in 2022 and 2023. The review focused on organi
A coast-guard plane that collided with a Japan Airlines passenger jet this week wasn't cleared for takeoff, an air traffic transcript shows.
Seven people were convicted in what is believed to be the largest prosecution of its kind in Scotland.
DALLAS (AP) — A man accused of punching a flight attendant later kicked a police officer in the groin and spit on officers who were removing him from the plane in Texas, according to a newly released report by an FBI agent. Keith Edward Fagiana faces charges of interfering with a flight crew and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He is scheduled to make his first federal court appearance Monday in Amarillo, Texas. Fagiana was a passenger on an American Airlines flight Wednesday fr
A man wanted the victims killed in Florida over a $60,000 debt, feds say.
WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.Women who were sexually abused by their violin teacher over more than two decades in Chatham are speaking out, once again, after he died in November. Two of Eric Trachy's former students spoke with Windsor Morning's Amy Dodge about his death. LISTEN: Violin teacher victims reflect"When I first found out, quite honestly, I cried," one woman told CBC News."And the
Warning: This story contains some details of sexual exploitation Jennifer Beaudry has been waiting years for Aaron Benneweis to face consequences for his criminal actions. Today she's another step closer to justice. Benneweis was a coach and athletic director at a private Christian school in Saskatoon formerly called Christian Centre Academy. The school is now known as Legacy Christian Academy. Beaudry was a student and athlete at the school. She said Benneweis began making eyes at her in 2008,
The 44-year-old woman’s brother and mother were also shot, police said.
High school teacher Tatum Hatch, 32, is accused of grooming a 15-year-old boy and sending him explicit pictures on Instagram messenger, say authorities
The man was charged with murder in the death of the woman and the unborn child, according to North Carolina deputies.
A critic of the Kremlin could be barred from obtaining Canadian citizenship because she has to prove to immigration officials here that it isn't a crime in Canada to criticize the Russian army.Maria Kartasheva, who has lived in Ottawa since 2019, has been convicted under a Russian law passed shortly after the invasion of Ukraine which bars "public dissemination of deliberately false information about the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation."Kartasheva says she was surprised Russian