Phoenix officers involved in deadly shooting near 25th Avenue and Buckeye Road

RCMP have released a photo of a man who is considered to be a "person of interest" in the random, fatal shooting at a rural intersection east of Calgary on Tuesday.Police are not calling the person in the image a suspect but are hoping to identify him, saying he "may have information which can assist them in this investigation."The man was seen in Cochrane on Monday between 7 and 8 a.m.Anyone with information is asked to call Strathmore RCMP or contact Crime Stoppers, which can be done anonymous