Are Phoenix officers who violently arrested a deaf man under criminal investigation?
A special unit within the Phoenix Police Department is investigating the violent arrest of a deaf man that drew national outrage. In response to a question asking whether officers were under criminal investigation, a spokesperson confirmed the case is being reviewed by the Special Investigation Detail (SID). “The Special Investigations Detail is reviewing the actions of the officers, which is not uncommon. That review is ongoing,” according to an emailed statement.