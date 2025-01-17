Phoenix PD provide update after officer-involved shooting in Laveen

CBC

After more than a year of being forced to stay away from his mother's long-term care home in Windsor, Paul Ziman broke the ban imposed upon him by Village at St. Clair to see his mom for the holidays — leading to his arrest and heightening calls from advocates for police forces to be properly trained in cases like these.There were multiple visits that took place over the course of a few days. On Christmas Eve, according to Ziman, police were called but did not force him to leave.But on Boxing Da