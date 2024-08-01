Phoenix police address big drug, weapon seizures and what it means for the community
Phoenix police say a 35-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly selling thousands of fentanyl pills daily. The suspect was arrested during a traffic stop near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road on July 25. Approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills were found inside his vehicle, along with one pound of methamphetamine and thousands of dollars in cash. After serving a search warrant at the suspect’s home, officials seized 40,000 more fentanyl pills, 50 pounds of meth, cocaine, AR-15 rifles, and tens of thousands of dollars in cash.