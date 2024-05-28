Phoenix police investigate suspicious item
The area of 24th Street between Pinchot Avenue and Earll Drive is shut down until the investigation is over.
Erica Lawson's toddler daughter Elena died on July 30, 2023 at a hospital in Tennessee
Four people face more than 500 charges after a Saturday police raid at a home in Tyendinaga Township uncovered drugs and dozens of guns, according to police.Ontario Provincial Police say nearly 100 firearms, including both handguns and long guns, were found — some of which had been reported stolen and several of which were loaded.Photos shared by police show rows of rifles, shotguns and pistols spread out on a concrete floor and across what appears to be an old mattress. There's also an image sh
The police officer has filed a lawsuit requesting over $16 million in damages for his family.
The Parole Board of Canada has ruled that a Nova Scotia man is still far too high a risk to be released from prison.And that decision is, apparently, just fine by him.Michael Derrick Robicheau was declared a dangerous offender in 2013 and ordered locked up indefinitely. The sentence followed a vicious attack on a Dartmouth, N.S., gas station attendant in 2007. Robicheau sexually assaulted the woman and slit her throat, leaving her for dead. She survived.When he was arrested a short time after th
David Hosier sat down with The Star for an interview at Potosi Correctional Center. The 69 year old served with the U.S. Navy and the Jefferson City Fire Department before landing on death row.
Two Purolator truck drivers from Guelph, Ont., are being recognized by provincial police for "an incredible act of heroism" after they saved a man in distress on a highway.Melinda Olah and Manohar Rehal saw the man walking in traffic lanes on Highway 407 by the Highway 410 on ramp near Brampton last month. Olah said she drives on Highway 407 daily, completing three trips to Toronto and back. On April 29, she was finishing her day, heading back to Guelph, when she spotted a person in the middle o
Prince Raymond King used a slingshot and ball bearings to vandalize windows and windshields, police say
A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after being stabbed by a man at Fairview Mall on Sunday, according to Toronto police. The incident occurred at Sheppard and Don Mills shortly before 12:30 p.m., prompting a swift response from paramedics. The suspect was apprehended by mall security prior to the arrival of law enforcement. An investigation is currently underway.
A teacher testified he thought he was being pranked before being shot in the arm almost three years ago while leaving a high school basketball practice in Riverview. Christopher Leger was the fourth witness to testify in Janson Bryan Baker's trial, which began Monday in Moncton.Baker is accused of attempting to murder Leger with a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun on Jan. 5, 2021, outside Riverview High School.It's among the 16 charges Baker faces, including attempting to rob Leger of a gym bag, and al
3 of the escapees are accused of breaking into a home and killing a man and his 12-year-old daughter
Leovanny and Giguenson Peña-Peña, brothers from the Dominican Republic, were killed in the shooting, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said
A Calgary man facing a murder charge after human remains were discovered by firefighters west of the city was in court Monday as lawyers dealt with a conflict issue. Christopher Stack, 39, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Kyle Schuiling, 33.Court records suggest police aren't sure when Schuiling was killed.The offence dates listed on court documents show Stack is accused of murdering Schuiling between April 1 and April 3, 2024.Lawyer in conflict Schuiling's body was found by
Matthew Weldon, 37, is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of 49-year-old Carroll Bryan
Before indicting Donald Trump last year for allegedly mishandling classified documents, federal prosecutors had to decide where to bring the charges: Washington, DC, or Florida.
A 23-year-old man in St. John's racked up a list of charges in the early hours of Monday morning, after being arrested twice for drunk driving in less than three hours.The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it all began after 1 a.m. NT with a report of a suspected impaired driver around Kelsey Drive.Police found the suspect vehicle in a parking lot and arrested the driver for being over the legal blood-alcohol limit. He was also given a ticket for having open alcohol in the vehicle, and the ve
A 17-year-old boy is dead and another person is in critical condition after a shooting in Downtown Lansing, Michigan, on Memorial Day.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — For 12-year-old Juliana St. Vil, life begins every afternoon.
WINNIPEG — In mid-March 2022, a young Indigenous woman stood outside Winnipeg's Salvation Army and spoke with a man who invited her back to his home.
Alberta's police watchdog recommended laying charges against three Lethbridge officers who used police databases to improperly access the personal information of two people, including NDP MLA Shannon Phillips, but the Crown's office has declined to prosecute, CBC News has learned.Details of two recently completed Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) investigations come from a letter sent by ASIRT director Mike Ewenson to Phillips's lawyer, Michael Bates.CBC has obtained a copy of the l