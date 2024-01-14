Phoenix police shoot, run over man they mistake for domestic violence suspect

A Phoenix man was shot by police after they mistook him for a domestic violence suspect on Friday night.

The 38-year-old man was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. An officer also sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Police said they received a call about a domestic violence incident at an apartment around 8 p.m. on Friday.

The caller said her cousin's boyfriend was trying to kick in the front door while wielding a knife. The suspect had fled into an alley, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spotted a man they believed was the suspect and gave him "verbal commands." According to police, the man ignored the orders and ran off. Officers ran after the man, giving further commands and discharging "less lethal tools" at him as he continued running, police said.

Man pulls weapon on police during chase

Once the man was near 15th and Brill streets, he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at officers, according to police.

"Officers continued to use less lethal tools as the man’s behavior continued as they made their way through the neighborhood," police said in a statement.

Around 8:17 p.m., an officer shot the man with a shotgun while another officer drove a marked patrol SUV into him, according to police. The seriously injured man was detained and taken to a hospital, police said. His handgun was found to be a pellet gun that looked like a semi-automatic, police said.

The officer who drove the SUV into the man was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, police said.

An investigation found that the man police questioned and ultimately injured was not the domestic violence suspect, according to police. The man police shot and struck with the patrol cruiser has not been named.

The break-in suspect remains outstanding, police said.

