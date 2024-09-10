Phoenix police warning of fake speeding ticket text messages being delivered
Phoenix police have put out a warning about a new text message scam where people are told they need to pay a fake speeding ticket or other traffic violation.
The wife of a California inmate will receive $5.6 million after being sexually violated during a strip search when she tried to visit her husband in prison, her attorneys said Monday.
The mother of the teenager suspected of killing four people during a shooting at a Winder, Georgia, high school called to warn a school counselor before the attack, according to the suspect’s aunt and grandfather.
A Guelph, Ont., man is facing several charges after police seized more than 200 firearms as part of an investigation following a traffic stop in Waterloo.Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Weber Street N. and Bridgeport Road E. on Friday at approximately 7:20 p.m. and during the stop, saw firearms and ammunition in the vehicle.In total, 17 firearms were seized from the vehicle.On Saturday, officers completed a search warrant at a home in Guelph where they found 156
Kimberlee Singler, 36, is fighting extradition from the U.K., where she fled within days of being charged in the double homicide of two of her kids
A man wanted for allegedly throwing scalding coffee on a baby in an unprovoked attack at a park in the northern Australian state of Queensland is now the subject of an international manhunt.
Alijah Bradley, 24, disappeared after celebrating his birthday, leading to the arrest of Samuel Bush, authorities say
Steven Ling has been granted parole after four previous attempts to be freed
SASKATOON, Sask. — The family of a 15-year-old girl who was lit on fire at a Saskatoon high school has asked people to wear purple Tuesday when classes resume.
Esmeralda Pineda, 24, was found 12 days after she went missing near a mining claim camp in Nevada City, California.
Police said they conducted a search to find out if there was a threat to public.
Hawaii’s most controversial nature trail has once again become a center of concern as 14 people were arrested recently for accessing the Haiku Stairs on Oahu.
HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston police officer is responsible for the 2019 deaths of a couple during a raid of their home because his lies on a search warrant wrongly portrayed them as dangerous drug dealers, a prosecutor told jurors on Monday.
The man is accused of leaving the baby with severe burns requiring multiple surgeries.
Authorities in Italy have captured a Canadian fugitive who fled a sexual assault conviction in Nova Scotia.In a statement issued Monday, the Public Prosecution Service of Nova Scotia said Bassam Al-Rawi was returned to Canada on Sept. 5 to serve the remainder of a two-year sentence.The former taxi driver had been arrested in Italy in September of last year, and the Italian Court of Appeal rejected Al-Rawi's efforts to fight his extradition.Al-Rawi was convicted in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Au
A 16-year-old boy was shot in a Scarborough high school parking lot Monday morning, police say, prompting lockdowns at six nearby schools in the moments that followed.Three of those schools are now in "hold and secure" mode, which means that while outside doors to buildings are locked, "school life continues as normal inside the school," according to the Toronto District School Board's (TDSB) website. Police responded to a shooting around 11:50 a.m. near Midland Avenue and Lockie Avenue. The boy
Video and photos posted to social media showed a Miami-Dade police officer with a knee on Hill’s back as he was detained adjacent to his luxury sports car, then sitting on the ground in handcuffs.
HALIFAX — A sexual offender who fled Canada in 2022 has been extradited from Italy to serve the remainder of his sentence in Canada, Nova Scotia's public prosecution service says.
Cpl. Andrew Whiteway, a New Brunswick RCMP officer, has been charged with aggravated assault following an investigation into an arrest in June.The Serious Incident Response Team, known as SiRT, which is responsible for investigating police-related violence, death and sexual assault in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, announced the charge in a news release Monday.Whiteway is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly striking a woman in the face during an arrest in Richmond Corner, near Woodstoc
A beluga whale discovered with a harness strapped around its neck in Norwegian waters five years ago - and found dead on Aug. 31 - had a stick stuck in its mouth and its death was not related to human activity, police said on Monday. The body of Hvaldimir - a combination of the Norwegian word for whale and the first name of Russian President Vladimir Putin - was spotted a week ago floating in the sea by a father and son fishing in southern Norway. Norway and Russia share a maritime border in the Arctic, leading to jokes that the whale was a Russian spy.
The 3-year-old girl, whose mother was in the car with her, died Friday in what authorities believe to be complications from a heatstroke.