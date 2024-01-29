Phoenix to reach 81º on Tuesday!

CBC

A group of researchers want to take a look back at the 2010 tornadoes in Essex County that caused power outages and created an estimated $100 million in damage.The Northern Tornadoes Project, based at Western University, is looking to speak with anyone who has photos, videos or information about the tornadoes that hit from Amherstburg to Kingsville.The researchers are not looking for more details on the Leamington twister, which was well-documented, but will be studying it as part of this proces