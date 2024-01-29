Phoenix to reach 81º on Tuesday!
Warm and dry temperatures for the next few days before the Valley will see new storm chances on Thursday and Friday.
Parts of the East Coast will need to prepare for a snowy, windy Monday as a storm will clip the region, likely to disrupt travel and lead to cancellations
A bout of snow will hit the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area on Sunday, with a very sharp cutoff developing over the region
Heavy rain will persist into the first half of the week as a stubborn atmospheric river lingers over British Columbia
British Columbia faces an escalating threat of avalanches and flooding this week due to excessive rainfall and snowmelt, putting residents and communities at risk.
An impending warm-up on the Prairies is welcome news to end the month, especially since January began with frigid cold due to the polar vortex
British Columbia faces an escalating threat of avalanches and flooding due to heavy rain, putting residents and communities at risk. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides essential information on the evolving situation, including timing and potential impacts.
Massive snowfall is heading to Atlantic Canada, with some regions expecting up to a whopping 30 cm of snow! This impending snowstorm threatens to create travel nightmares and blizzard-like conditions. The Weather Network meteorologist Rhythm Reet breaks down the timing and potential impacts.
Some communities are on the cusp of recording their warmest temperatures ever seen during the month of January
A big warmup moves into the Pacific Northwest and the central Plains to round out January, with potential record-high temperatures through midweek for Washington, Oregon and parts of California.
StormTeam 5 has a look at the forecast for Boston, Massachusetts and New England.
A group of researchers want to take a look back at the 2010 tornadoes in Essex County that caused power outages and created an estimated $100 million in damage.The Northern Tornadoes Project, based at Western University, is looking to speak with anyone who has photos, videos or information about the tornadoes that hit from Amherstburg to Kingsville.The researchers are not looking for more details on the Leamington twister, which was well-documented, but will be studying it as part of this proces
With fire still burning in Northern B.C., the Peace River Regional District has begun development of community wildfire resilience plans for their four electoral areas, mapping wildfire risk and identifying high flammability areas. The plans also tie into the new Emergency Disaster and Management Act. The plans are a mandatory requirement for further FireSmart funding from the Union of BC Municipalities, and Diamond Head Consulting has been contracted by the PRRD to help develop the plans with t
The storm expected to hit California this week will bring significant rainfall, which could cause flooding on the state's northernmost and southernmost coasts.
HALIFAX — Wind speeds picked up Monday afternoon, tossing around freshly fallen snow as a winter storm moved through Nova Scotia and into Newfoundland. Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for eastern Newfoundland, where an additional 15 centimetres of snow were expected late Monday and into Tuesday. An earlier warning from the weather agency forecast total snowfall of about 25 centimetres from the storm Peak wind gusts are expected to hit around 70 kilometres an hour on the Avalon,
Heavy rain threats continue overnight with isolated severe storms possible.
As Ottawa jumps between mild and freezing temperatures, some outdoor sports retailers say the unpredictable weather is pushing customers away from their businesses.Over a span of five days in mid-January, Ottawa's mean temperature ranged between -12 C and -14.6 C, according to Environment Canada. Now, the weather agency is forecasting a stretch of warmer weather as high as 2 C until Friday.Earlier this year, multiple ski trails in the Ottawa area were stuck waiting for snow, despite usually rece
The yellow warning closely followed storms Isha and Jocelyn, which caused widespread damage last week.
Heavy snow on the way to eastern Newfoundland and the winds are going to be quite blustery which may prompt blizzard conditions. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
The weather presenter's job is more than just reporting meteorological data; it's about connecting with the audience and delivering information that directly impacts people's lives. Our The Weather Network's presenters talk about their passion for the weather and their favorite things about their job.
