Phoenix releases statement ahead of DOJ report, saying they welcome 'insights' but not consent decree
As Phoenix Police Department awaits a final report stemming from the Department of Justice’s two-year investigation into the department, Phoenix PD released its own internal report Thursday outlining policies and reforms the city has already put in place. “PPD…is well on its way to becoming the type of self-assessing, self-correcting law enforcement agency spoken about repeatedly...,” the 53-page "The Road to Reform" report states.