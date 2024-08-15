Phoenix Rescue Mission partners with Mesa to help those experiencing homelessness
The Phoenix Rescue Mission and the City of Mesa have partnered to better serve unhoused people and those in need of help during the extreme heat.
Miranda Sipp's mother and stepfather allegedly failed to seek proper medical assistance for their cheerleader daughter
DETROIT (AP) — A teenager on a field trip to see a Detroit court ended up in jail clothes and handcuffs because a judge said he didn't like her attitude.
"It absolutely baffles me that the government is pretending like they don't know why we're not having kids because, frankly, it is glaringly obvious."
Sophia Rosing, 23, pleaded guilty to four counts of fourth-degree assault as well as one count of disorderly conduct and public intoxication
Jade Blue McCrossen-Nethercott contacted police in 2017 after waking up and feeling that she had been raped while she slept.
Luke N. Kalisher was charged with child abuse and assault in the second degree
Chiefs player Chris Jones has offered to cover $1.5 million worth of chicken wings in order to free the former food service employee who stole them.
The woman was arrested on multiple charges, according to police.
New Zealand is set to extradite internet mogul Kim Dotcom to the United States after the country’s justice minister gave the green light on Thursday.
A Russian-American woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for treason by a Russian court after she made a donation of just over $50 to a US-based charity supporting Ukraine.
Joshua Hunsucker was free on $1.5 million bond when authorities say he poisoned his 10-year-old, who recovered, using the same chemical with which authorities allege he killed his wife in 2018.
OTTAWA — Two prominent "Freedom Convoy" organizers were strategizing as part of a team to gridlock downtown Ottawa from the beginning of the protest, the Crown said Wednesday as lawyers laid out final arguments in the criminal trial.
WARNING: This article contains details of sexual abuse and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A trial began Tuesday for two Yellowknife residents charged in relation to the sexual assault of an underage girl. At the time of the incident, Alicia Moran was 30, John Robson was 60, and the alleged victim was 15.Moran pleaded guilty to selling sex provided by someone under 18 in court Tuesday afternoon.According to the agreed statement of facts, on J
CAIRO (Reuters) -A Hamas guard who killed an Israeli hostage acted "in revenge" and against instructions after he heard news that his two children had been killed in an Israeli strike, a spokesperson for the group's armed wing said on Thursday. "The (Hamas) soldier assigned as a guard acted in a retaliatory manner, against instructions, after he received information that his two children were martyred in one of the massacres conducted by the enemy," Abu Ubaida said on Telegram. In a later message on its official Telegram channel, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, posted: "Your brutality is an imminent danger to your prisoners."
Hundreds of Calgary families are scrambling to find child care after the daycares they rely on were shut down by the province. Elissa Carpenter reports.
A man and a woman are facing sexual assault charges following an incident in Amherstburg in July, Windsor police say.Police say the 33-year-old man and 26-year-old woman have been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, and uttering threats. On July 20, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at an apartment building in the 300 block of Victoria Street South in Amherstburg. "Through investigation, officers learned that a woman was sexually assaulted by a male suspect and pr
The jury deliberated for less than an hour before reaching a guilty verdict in the Biloxi murder trial of a Thailand native.
Arthur Dean Knapp, 40, is being held at the Madera County jail on a slew of charges, including rape and attempted murder for the alleged attack.
A white Florida woman told investigators she fired a shot through her door at a Black neighbor because she panicked as the other woman pounded heavily on her door and threatened her amid an ongoing dispute over the neighbor's children, according to a video statement played in court Wednesday.
"I called right away and said, 'Why do my items smell like marijuana?'" Ripa hilariously recalled on "Live With Kelly and Mark."