Phoenix Rescue Mission partners with Mesa to help those experiencing homelessness

Reuters

CAIRO (Reuters) -A Hamas guard who killed an Israeli hostage acted "in revenge" and against instructions after he heard news that his two children had been killed in an Israeli strike, a spokesperson for the group's armed wing said on Thursday. "The (Hamas) soldier assigned as a guard acted in a retaliatory manner, against instructions, after he received information that his two children were martyred in one of the massacres conducted by the enemy," Abu Ubaida said on Telegram. In a later message on its official Telegram channel, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, posted: "Your brutality is an imminent danger to your prisoners."