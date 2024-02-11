What Phoenix residents need to know about stricter EPA pollution standards

Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday questioned why Nikki Haley’s husband wasn't on the campaign trail, drawing sharp responses from both the former U.N. ambassador and her husband, who is currently abroad on a National Guard mission. “What happened to her husband?" Trump told a crowd in Conway, South Carolina, as he and Haley held events across the state ahead of its Feb. 24 Republican primary. Responded Haley in a post on X: “Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about.”