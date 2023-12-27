Phoenix woman accused of killing young daughter, dumping body on Christmas Eve
Phoenix police say a woman is accused of killing her daughter and putting the body in a dumpster on Christmas Eve.
Phoenix police say a woman is accused of killing her daughter and putting the body in a dumpster on Christmas Eve.
Savanah Soto went missing on Friday, day before she was scheduled to go into labour
A man in his 60s has died after an "altercation" with a man riding a bike in the city's west end on Tuesday morning, Toronto police say.In an update at the scene Tuesday afternoon, Inspector Peter Wehby said police were called to the area of Roncesvalles and Boustead avenues just after 9 a.m. for reports of an unconscious male on the ground. They also received a call about a suspicious man on a bike. "We believe the male had interaction with a second male, and at that time there was some kind of
ALBERTA BEACH, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say an underwater recovery team, with the help of police and firefighters, have found the bodies of a family that were last seen before Christmas on a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle. Police had been looking for Kelly and Laura Pelsma and their eight-year-old son, Dylan, since they were reported missing Christmas Day when they were overdue to attend a function. They hadn't been heard from since Dec. 23, and friends have said they were last seen in the
A woman was stripped and paraded in Karnataka state recently as punishment after her son eloped with a girl.
The 23-year-old sister, a mother of two, was holding her 11-month-old in a carrier when she was shot, the sheriff said.
Jonathan Allen Dunn is charged with first-degree murder, among other counts
Veronica Aguilar's body was found in the trunk of a car by firefighters responding to a call of a garage fire. She was 27
Theresa Cachuela was with her 11-year-old daughter when she was shot and killed
The 'Jennifer's Body' star showed a peek at her body on Christmas Eve
Criminal prosecutors may soon get to see over 900 documents pertaining to the alleged theft of a diary belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter after a judge rejected the conservative group Project Veritas' First Amendment claim. Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman said on behalf of the nonprofit Monday that attorneys are considering appealing last Thursday’s ruling by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan. Electronic devices were also seized from the residences of three members of Project Veritas, including two mobile phones from the home of James O’Keefe, the group's since-fired founder.
Victoria Beckham wore a one-shoulder cut-out blue swimsuit while on holiday with her family in the Bahamas - see photos.
The driver also opened fire on several other vehicles before police arrived, officials say.
A special family moment was captured between King Charles and his three grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in a new BBC documentary
The couple was joined by both of their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
Ken Jennings is opening up about the departure of Mayim Bialik as co-host on the long-running game show “Jeopardy!”
Jamie and Jools Oliver's eldest daughter Poppy is currently travelling the world, and her mother is finding it difficult
The picture is posted with the message "wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, from our family to yours".
The Royal couple are leaving 2023's drama behind.
At this point, I have no words left.
One man was killed and another critically injured in the Christmas Eve attack in Blanchardstown.