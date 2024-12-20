Phone snatch victim runs 2km to get it back – and finds six more stashed in hedge

Izzy Du detained one of the thieves during the two-kilometre chase

A woman has recovered her phone and six others after pursuing the thief who snatched it for nearly two kilometres on foot.

Izzy Du, a designer from Tottenham, was walking down a main road in north London this week when two men rode past her on a bike and snatched her phone.

Ms Du watched as the men rode off before chasing after them on foot. She ran for “nearly two kilometres” (1.2 miles) and saw the bike stop ahead of her, at which point one of the men hopped off and gave her phone to a third person.

The rider of the bike then sped off and she managed to catch up to the second thief detaining him until police arrived.

She later used her laptop to track down her phone, which she found hidden in a plastic bag placed in a hedge. Six other devices, belonging to people who had also been targeted that same morning, were also found in the same bag.

She said she looked for the device herself after telling police the location in a bid for help, but claims they “did nothing” to recover it and “gave every excuse” not to go out and look for it.

Izzy Du recovered seven phones in total that had been stolen that day

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with theft in connection with the incident. The Metropolitan Police said officers were continuing work to identify the other person involved.

Ms Du said she was carrying a heavy bag in one hand and using the other to change the music on her phone when it was snatched from her hand, she told BBC London.

She said: “My heart dropped and I was like no, no, no, no. It’s just horrible, it’s the worst feeling when this actually happens to you.”

Ms Du said the phone was a key part of her work. “Your whole life is on your phone – it couldn’t have been worse timing because of everything going on with my work that day.

“I’m running and running and shouting after them that I need my phone.”

She returned three of the mobiles to their rightful owners who had called out to her as she chased the thieves, saying they had been targeted too.

The remaining three phones were handed to the police.

Met Police figures show 72,936 mobile phones were stolen from January 2024 to November 2024.

Only 750 phones were recovered in the first six months of 2024, according to the force.

Cdr Owain Richards told the BBC: “We understand the impact that mobile phone theft can have on victims – it’s an invasive and sometimes violent crime – and we’re committed to protecting Londoners and tackling this issue as we make the capital safer.

“Met officers are targeting resources to hotspot areas with increased patrols, including utilising plain clothes officers.”