PHOTO COLLECTION: Aircraft Down

CBC Saskatchewan weather specialist Ethan Williams gives the forecast for Jan. 30 and beyond.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — For a few hours last week, the International Criminal Court looked poised to take a Libyan warlord into custody. Instead, member state Italy sent the head of a notorious network of detention centers back home.
Ontario's snap election is officially underway and the party leaders are trying to define the key issue. Global News' Queen's Park Bureau Chief Colin D'Mello has the roundup for day one.
The NFL Pro Bowl has become a source of a lot of mocking, and rightfully so. There's no more game (thank goodness!) and instead a bunch of events and games that usually leave players shaking their heads. That said, some players do get snub
An Air Force F-35 fighter jet crashed at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska on Tuesday as the pilot ejected safely, officials said.
The NFL personality at NFL Network and Fox Sports has correctly picked the last five Super Bowl winners. Here's who he picked for Super Bowl 59.
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas is set to free three more Israeli hostages as well as five Thai captives on Thursday, and Israel is to release another 110 Palestinian prisoners, in the third such exchange since a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip took hold earlier this month.
The four-team tournament begins next month with the teammates squaring off against each other.
Some sizes of these limited-edition pieces are already sold out.
The city hosting the Super Bowl also has the only NFL team without a head coach.
OTTAWA — With U.S. President Donald Trump making "territorial claims," the new head of CBC says defunding the public broadcaster could erode a pillar of Canada's cultural identity.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A passenger plane caught fire before takeoff at an airport in South Korea late Tuesday, but all 176 people on board were safely evacuated, authorities said.
The Catholic bishop who gave the invocation at President Donald Trump’s inauguration has slammed Vice President JD Vance for his “scurrilous,” “very nasty” and “inaccurate” claims the church is pro-immigrant because it helps its bottom line. “You want to come look at our audits, which are scrupulously done? You think we MAKE money caring for the immigrants?” the archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, said Tuesday during his SiriusXM show Conversation with Cardinal Dolan. He also admitte
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis promised to veto a sweeping immigration bill on Wednesday in the latest escalation of a statehouse showdown with Republican legislative leaders over whose proposals would best carry out President Donald Trump ’s immigration crackdown. The bill allocates half a billion dollars to beefing up state and local coordination with federal law enforcement. It would mean enhanced criminal penalties for immigrants without legal permission who commit crimes in the U.S.
Lucrecia Kormassa Koiyan, 19, was wearing blue scrubs during the incident
Dozens are feared dead after a passenger plane collided midair with a Black Hawk army helicopter and crashed in the Potomac River near the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside of Washington, DC, on Wednesday night. Emergency personnel, including police, fire and dive teams are battling dark, freezing waters to discern if the 67 individuals involved in the collision are still alive. The DC Fire and EMS Department initially confirmed the news on X Wednesday at 9:09 p.m. EST writing: “
DETROIT (AP) — Hours after being sworn in as the new U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy took aim at the main way the federal government regulates miles per gallon for cars and pickup trucks — also a principal way that it regulates air pollution and addresses climate change. Duffy ordered the federal agency in charge of fuel economy standards to reverse them as soon as possible. The standards have been in place since the 1970s energy crisis and were intended to conserve fuel and save co
Experts warn that older cars and electric vehicles may need some extra care before hitting the road in winter.
"She is playing Russian roulette with your child's life. Stay strong in this decision."
Honda said Wednesday it is recalling about 295,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to a software issue that could cause the engine to lose drive power.