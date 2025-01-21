PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos Australian Open Tennis Quarterfinals
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The host broadcaster has apologized after Novak Djokovic declined to do a customary post-match on court interview at the Australian Open Sunday to protest comments made on air by someone who works for the TV network.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic got the mea culpas he wanted from the Australian Open's local broadcaster and its employee who insulted him on the air and so, according to tournament organizers, the 24-time Grand Slam champion is ready to concentrate on his quarterfinal showdown with Carlos Alcaraz.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Coco Gauff's forehand and serve abandoned her in the worst way and at the worst time at the Australian Open on Tuesday, and the No. 3-seeded American was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 11 Paula Badosa of Spain 7-5, 6-4.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It's time for the eighth installment of the riveting, intergenerational rivalry between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. This one, though, will be the first at the Australian Open — and the first in the quarterfinals of a tournament; each of the others came in either a semifinal or final.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Iga Swiatek's one-month suspension for failing a drug test will not be appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency because her explanation “is plausible,” WADA announced on Monday.
LONDON (AP) — Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek have won the International Tennis Federation’s 2024 world champion awards.
Daniil Medvedev is fined over £60,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct following his on-court antics at this year's Australian Open.
The top seed struggled with illness during a four-set battle at Melbourne Park.
First came the medical timeouts, one each for Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune with the temperature above 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) at the Australian Open. Then came the bizarre sight of a 20-minute delay because the net at Rod Laver Arena detached from the court after being hit by a big Sinner serve. In the end, the breaks in action were “lucky,” Sinner said, because they gave him a chance to catch his breath, put his struggles aside and emerge with the victory — as he keeps doing, no matter the site or the circumstances.
Look out, tennis players: Carlos Alcaraz has a little brother, Jaime, who's good at the sport, too. Jaime, who is 13, won his first match in qualifying at a well-known tournament in France for young players, called Les Petits As. “I saw the results,” the older Alcaraz sibling, who already is a four-time Grand Slam champion at age 21, said Sunday after reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open.
BBC Sport explains how the Australian Open Heat Stress Scale works, and when play is called off because of extreme conditions.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The screw holding the net in place at the Australian Open's main stadium got jarred loose during defending champion Jannik Sinner's fourth-round victory against Holger Rune on Monday, delaying play for about 20 minutes early in the fourth set.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Learner Tien and Alex Michelsen were born about 15 months apart and first crossed paths a decade ago when they were playing in Southern California tennis tournaments for kids.
American tennis star Coco Gauff mourned the loss of TikTok's app back home, writing on a TV camera lens “RIP TikTok USA” and drawing a broken heart right after winning a match at the Australian Open to reach the quarterfinals. Gauff's 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 victory over Belinda Bencic in the Grand Slam tournament's main stadium finished on Sunday afternoon local time in Melbourne — about an hour after TikTok could no longer be found on prominent app stores on Saturday in the United States.
The Athletic Welcome to the Australian Open briefing, where will explain the stories behind the stories on each day of the tournament. On day 8, Coco Gauff said RIP to TikTok, Jasmine Paolini had a rough result and Daniil Medvedev took on the net cam… Coco Gauff says goodbye to TikTok — for now Coco Gauff may have won her fourth-round match against Belinda Bencic in three sets, but she lost access to TikTok. The social media app, on which Gauff has over 750,000 followers, went dark early Sunday
