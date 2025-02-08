PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
More than 120 athletes representing 18 nations will blast down the 16-corner track in Whistler over the three-day event. It's viewed as a rehearsal for next year's Olympic Games and while many Canadian athletes have been through the pressures and joys of a world championships before -- they haven't done so on a Canadian track. (Feb. 6, 2025)
The fair is free and will be held Feb. 8-9, 2025 in downtown San Diego.
Unions representing government employees sued the Trump administration Thursday evening to block efforts to shut down the government’s independent foreign assistance agency. Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) launched a full-scale assault on the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) over the weekend, shutting staff out of internal systems and placing thousands on administrative…
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Here's a look at some of this week's top news photos as selected by editors. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2025.
Between Lady Gaga diving off a roof and Prince giving a show for the ages, here are some of the most notable Super Bowl halftime shows.
JD Vance, whose wife is the daughter of Indian immigrants, advocated Friday for the rehiring of a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) engineer who was accused of posting “normalize Indian hate” on X. Vance acknowledged he disagreed with “some” of what 25-year-old Marko Elez had reportedly posted on a burner X account but said he does not think “stupid social media activity should ruin a kid’s life.” “So I say bring him back,” Vance said on X. “If he’s a bad dude or a terrible member of th
Schenn has a full no-trade clause for the 2024-25 season, competing in year five of eight of his current contract.
What will the Bruins do with Brad Marchand?
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his fiancee, actor Hailee Steinfeld, were all smiles as they posed for pictures and mingled with celebrities as they walked the red carpet before he received the league's biggest individual prize at the NFL Honors. Allen edged two-time winner Lamar Jackson for the AP NFL MVP award in the closest race since Matt Ryan beat out Tom Brady in 2016.
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the U.S. on Wednesday for talks with President Donald Trump on trade and other issues, days after many Indians were deported in shackles on a U.S. military plane and more are due to come. Modi's February 12-13 schedule was announced by India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday during a press conference, during which he was peppered with questions about the treatment of the 104 deportees on the flight this week despite the close ties between the two countries. Misri said U.S. authorities had told New Delhi that there were up to 487 more presumed Indian citizens with final removal orders who could still be deported.
Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to a month-long pause on tariffs for Canadian imports to the United States.
DT meltdown in 3-2-1.
Buffy Sainte-Marie's Order of Canada has been terminated, nearly three decades after she was appointed in 1997.The federal government's official publication posted the notice Friday evening, indicating that Governor General Mary Simon ordered the termination of Sainte-Marie's appointment on Jan. 3.The National Post first published the story.Sainte-Marie is only the ninth person to be expelled from the Order of Canada in its more than 50-year history, the Office of the Secretary to the Governor G
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told business leaders that U.S. President Donald Trump’s interest in annexing Canada was a very real plan aimed at controlling the country’s vast mineral resources. Trudeau was caught on a hot mic giving his assessment of Trump’s threat to take control of America’s northern neighbor. “I suggest that not only does the Trump administration know how many critical minerals we have but that may be even why they keep talking about absorbing us and making us the 5
Democratic Rep. Val Hoyle condemned Donald Trump's billionaire buddy with an explosive metaphor.
"We didn't vote for my husband to lose his government career and benefits."
Another day, another completely random executive order.
"I have to be able to find my own way," the singer, who has dabbled with both country and pop music, tells PEOPLE