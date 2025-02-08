PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025

Reuters

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the U.S. on Wednesday for talks with President Donald Trump on trade and other issues, days after many Indians were deported in shackles on a U.S. military plane and more are due to come. Modi's February 12-13 schedule was announced by India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday during a press conference, during which he was peppered with questions about the treatment of the 104 deportees on the flight this week despite the close ties between the two countries. Misri said U.S. authorities had told New Delhi that there were up to 487 more presumed Indian citizens with final removal orders who could still be deported.