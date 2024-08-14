PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day Wednesday August 14, 2024
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
The incident took place on Aug. 12 near Booker Middle School in Sarasota, Florida
Skyler Blackie's bunker gear, including his pants and boots, sit on the floor of his parents' basement in tribute along with dozens of smiling photos of the young fallen firefighter.The 28-year-old died following a routine training procedure at the Nova Scotia Firefighters School in Waverley, N.S., in March 2019. The expired extinguisher he was using exploded."Unfortunately the fire extinguisher he chose was well out of date. It hadn't been inspected since 2004, so we don't know why the fire sch
Paden Gayle interviewed for Google twice and got rejected. Then he switched up his approach to interview prep and landed an offer.
The ruling marks the fifth consecutive year Texas families have not received a full picture of their schools’ ratings, which are used to determine how they are performing.
These lululemon finds are as functional as they are fashionable.
Lady Louise is well underway with her university education at St Andrews. See details on the one challenge the 20-year-old faces her cousin Prince William didn't.
Every year, international students offer a welcome infusion of financial aid to communities across the US.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom sent letters Tuesday to school districts, urging them to restrict students’ use of smartphones on campus — a move that comes amid an ongoing nationwide debate about the mental health impacts of social media on teens and young children.
Before May 1, the quadrangle between Vancouver Island University's (VIU) campus library, its main cafeteria and a performing arts theatre was known mostly as a home to rabbits and the occasional student demonstration.But three months after protesters set up an encampment calling on the Nanaimo-based school to denounce violence and oppression in "solidarity with the Palestinian people" — the grassy gathering spot is at the centre of a court battle that has drawn attention from across Canada.Lawye
Three sisters living in tents at Cesar Chavez Park experienced a special first day at Perkins Elementary School, thanks to the generosity of a local woman who was inspired by their story.
HALIFAX — The sister of a firefighter who died during a training exam at the Nova Scotia Firefighters School says the program needs an overhaul to improve its safety standards.
Martin County Superintendent Michael Maine said the new school year started off great in his district on Monday. The superintendent got a look at the new gymnasium and media center at South Fork High School.
The fellow billionaire shared on "The Daily Show" that he learned everything he needed to know about Trump "the third time" he talked to him.
Republicans have reportedly been pleading with Trump to stay on message — but his campaign just can't seem to help itself.
The 27-year-old hockey star and 28-year-old interior designer hosted friends and family for a lavish, multi-day celebration.
It was not supposed to be a laugh line The post Kaitlan Collins Stunned by ‘Late Show’ Audience Laughter When Colbert Calls CNN ‘Objective’: ‘Is That Supposed to Be a Laugh Line?’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
George Conway’s PAC has “strategically placed” more than a dozen billboards to ensure the former president sees them.
An eastern Newfoundland couple who were charged nearly $1,700 for one night in a Laval, Que. motel say Air Canada refused to give them hotel vouchers after their flight was delayed — leaving the pair to pay the hefty bill out of their own pocket.Craig Sharpe of Bay Roberts told CBC News he and his husband were travelling back from Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday when their flight to Montreal was delayed due to the aircraft experiencing an earlier delay.Sharpe says an Air Canada
The ex-PM could not leaf fast enough.
Donald Trump's campaign took another hit with a disastrous, glitchy X interview with Elon Musk that left many wondering if the former president is OK.