PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Immigration
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
"You may not stay at my house. You drank all my vanilla and I don’t know if my dog f***s with you."
"nicole kidman being in a film called babygirl is actually perfect cause it's like another version of her last name." —@cinemamilf
An American social media influencer said he was paid $100 by a pro-Kremlin propagandist to post a fake video of Haitian immigrants claiming to vote in the US presidential election. The payment was one of several the man said he received from the propagandist- a registered Russian agent - to post on social media in the run-up to the election.
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Experts and political figures are sounding the alarm on the spread of election disinformation on social media, putting leading platforms under intense scrutiny in the final days of the presidential race. Between investigations into leading social media companies to prominent figures voicing concerns about false election claims, the past week saw increased discussion around the…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has promised sweeping action in a second administration.
The Democratic former senator explained what Donald Trump had "figured out."
CNN commentator Van Jones launched into another emotional election-night monologue as polls showed Donald Trump was likely gong to take over the presidency, telling his fellow panelists Wednesday will mark a new day of terror for certain groups the former president targeted during his campaign. “They thought tomorrow morning they’re going to walk out with their shoulders back a little bit, maybe able to breathe for the first time and feel like they belong someplace,” Jones said just before 1 a.m
Dr. Phil McGraw appeared to endorse Donald Trump at a campaign rally in New York City last month, but has now revealed he did so in an “act of rebellion” against Kamala Harris. In an interview with Piers Morgan, the television presenter claimed he had been snubbed by the Harris campaign after offering to take …
The 'Pretty Woman' actor and former PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive (1999) bought the house, formerly owned by Paul Simon and Edie Brickell, in 2022
The MSNBC host watched the clip three times in a row as she processed it.
Canada will suffer economically, socially and even globally, according to 10 experts on international affairs who feel a Donald Trump presidency only brings bad news for Canada.
Jake Tapper could not believe the scale of Kamala Harris’ election defeat. The seasoned CNN anchor is going viral on social media after voicing his surprise at an election map that showed Harris failing to overperform Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in a single state. “Holy smokes,” Tapper exclaimed as he was shown the map by …
Follow Yahoo News' round-the-clock coverage of this year's election.
The Swift fan shared that she sold her old jacket on eBay and Swift's stylists seemingly purchased it for the Grammy winner
The company’s cash and short-term treasuries now outweigh the market value of its equities.
There could be positive signs for Kamala Harris in the quaint New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch, which traditionally votes first in the nation at a few minutes after midnight. The result was still a tie, and it’s way too early to draw any firm conclusions, but out of the tiny voting pool of six people, four were registered as Republicans and just two as Democrats. One of the Republicans switched sides to vote for the VP. Harris will hope that she can repeat the trick and win over hundreds of
Elizabeth Hurley is never fails to look flawless. See the Gossip girl actress ooze glamour in a behind the scenes video.
Donald Trump’s daughter talked about peace, love, and positivity, and you know what happened.
The podcaster issued the statement following the release of his interview with billionaire Elon Musk.