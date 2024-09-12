PHOTO COLLECTION: Pope Visits Singapore

The President of the Singapore Republic Tharman Shanmugaratnam with Minister of Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, the Ambassador of Singapore to the Holy See Ang Janet Guat Har and other authorities wait for Pope Francis at the Parliament House in Singapore, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. Pope Francis flew to Singapore on Wednesday for the final leg of his trip through Asia, arriving in one of the world's richest countries from one of its poorest after a record-setting final Mass in East Timor. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

