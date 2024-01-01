Advertisement

Photo gallery: The Avett Brothers in concert on New Year’s Eve in Raleigh

Scott Sharpe
·1 min read

The Avett Brothers, with special guest Marcus King, brought their annual New Year’s Eve arena show to Raleigh’s PNC Arena Dec. 31, 2023.

Seth Avett sings lead vocals on “Bleeding White” as The Avett Brothers play Raleigh’s PNC Arena for their annual New Year’s Eve show, Dec. 31, 2023.
Cellist Joe Kwon performs with The Avett Brothers during their New Year’s Eve show, Dec. 31, 2023.
The spotlight illuminates Seth Avett as The Avett Brothers play Raleigh’s PNC Arena for their annual New Year’s Eve show.
Scott Avett performs on piano as The Avett Brothers play Raleigh’s PNC Arena for their annual New Year’s Eve show, Dec. 31, 2023.
Scott Avett sings “Morning Song” as The Avett Brothers play Raleigh’s PNC Arena, Sunday night, Dec. 31, 2023.
The Avett Brothers play Raleigh’s PNC Arena for their annual New Year’s Eve show, Dec. 31, 2023.
Bassist Rob Crawford, decked out in a white tux jacket, performs with The Avett Brothers at Raleigh’s PNC Arena for their annual New Year’s Eve show, Dec. 31, 2023.
Marcus King opens for The Avett Brothers at PNC Arena Dec. 31, 2023.
Here’s the setlist from the show:

1. Bleeding White

2. Head Full

3. Morning Song

4. Laundry

5. Hard Worker

6. Ballad

7. Black Mtn’

8. Open Ended

9. The Fall

10. Go to Sleep

11. Who Will I Hold

12. Salvation

13. Bloody Mary Morning

14. Will The Circle

15. Wish I Was

16. Swept Away

17. Vanity

18. Kick Drum

19. Bella Donna

20. Go To My Heart

21. Murder

22. Tania

23. Satan

24. Live and Die

25. Colorshow

25. Auld Lang Syne

26. Rock and Roll

27. Ain’t No Man

28. Prettiest Thing

29. ILY

30. Indolence

31. No Hard Feelings