Photo Gallery: The week in news photos
Here's a look at some of this week's top news photos as selected by editors. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2024.
Here's a look at some of this week's top news photos as selected by editors. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2024.
The Outrun actress Saoirse Ronan exuded glamour in a plunging jumpsuit on Wednesday as she stepped out to attend a screening of her latest film, The Outrun.
In court documents seen by PEOPLE, the 'Kill Bill' star claims the couple separated shortly after their son Hudson died in January 2022
The couple stepped out at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles after making their red carpet-debut earlier this month
Prince George Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spent a special day with their cousin Prince Archie - see details.
You got to give them at least half credit.
The Rhode founder and her husband Justin Bieber announced the arrival of their first baby on Aug. 23
Good, and I can't stress this enough, grief.
The 15-year-old daughter of Gellar and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. showed off her impressive gymnastics skills in the video
The legendary country singer affectionately known as "The Gambler" resided at this suburban Atlanta home from 2019 until his death in 2020.
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
The claim originated on a satirical website. There's no credible evidence the pop star's presidential pick had any effect on her endorsement deal.
Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna Mapelli Mozzi turned 3 on Wednesday, but the youngster received no messages from Princess Eugenie or Sarah Ferguson...
May 31, 1998: The day Geri left the Spice Girls.
While on a date night with her fiancé, Lady Gaga stepped out in a 'Joker'-inspired T-shirt and a pair of her favorite platform boots from Pleaser.
Sumptuous, sexy, and sheer.
Dodi Fayed's father seemed to be fascinated by the British royal family
'Emily In Paris' star Lily Collins has a surprise choice for her character Emily Cooper's one true love.
Cosmopolitan UK sat down with Karoline Vitto to chat with the designer ahead of showing her SS25 collection for her eponymous label during London Fashion Week.
That's enough internet for today, grandpa...
Royal relations have reached a fresh nadir, with the sending of birthday wishes to Prince Harry by King Charles and Prince William’s offices on Sunday revealed to be a triumph of performative style over meaningful substance.The clearest evidence of this is that none of the senior royals have any plans to meet with Prince Harry when he comes to the U.K. later this month and, furthermore, have no plans to do so in the short to medium term, well-placed sources have told The Daily Beast.Harry is not