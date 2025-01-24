Photo Gallery: The week in news photos
Here's a look at some of this week's top news photos as selected by editors. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2025.
Here's a look at some of this week's top news photos as selected by editors. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2025.
Trace's Instagram post came two days after his dad received criticism for his performance at President Donald Trump's inaugural festivities on Jan. 20
The Stranger Things actress just joined the tiny swimwear trend of the season, and spent less than £65 - see photos
Revenge swimsuit anyone?
Aubrey Smalls was taking a photo of a suitcase he was considering purchasing, when he noticed his camera moving
Olivia Rodrigo shared a photo on Instagram standing on the beach and wearing a teeny tiny red hot string bikini paired with a snorkel mask and flippers.
"Yall be careful driving on the roads out there, I just swerved and hit the corner woahh ohhhh"
"It was the thing I decided I earned," the woman writes of the cake
The actors' 'Children of a Lesser God' director recalls seeing bruises on the actress’s skin in 'Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore'
'Jeopardy!' fans missed host Ken Jennings creating his own Instagram account and posting a selfie to celebrate the occasion.
White and Seacrest discussed Nikko's viral cooking video on the latest installment of 'Wheel of Fortune'
'The Tonight Show' host Johnny Carson was married four times before his 2005 death
"I didn’t realize this was my proposal until my aunt, Anita, guided me down the aisle. In shock, I said ‘Shut up!,’ ” the future bride says
Queen Rania of Jordan announced her daughter Princess Iman is pregnant with her first child with beachside bump photo
The reality star and mogul debuted a short-hair look on Instagram
Haven’t we suffered enough? Beyond all the chaos happening right now in the political sphere, there’s a new Mel Gibson movie in cinemas. Yes, the relentlessly hateful Mel Gibson, the once-celebrated Hollywood legend (and two-time Oscar winner), is back to help enshrine 2025 as one of the worst years ever—and it’s just getting started. It’s clear Gibson is trying to stage a comeback, given that he’s been named a Hollywood ambassador by Donald Trump, a baffling appointment that feels like it might
North features on the track 'Childlike Things' on twigs' latest release, which dropped on Friday, Jan. 24
The DC Universe has officially welcomed the last daughter of Krypton. To commemorate the start of production on “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,” star Milly Alcock and DC Studios co-chief James Gunn have shared the first image from the set of the film. “Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on ‘Supergirl,'” Gunn posted …
During her trip to Aspen, the Kylie Cosmetics founder channeled Old Hollywood glamour. See Photos.
The DJ and music producer played in Toronto on Thursday night during his World Tour.
The intimate social-media snapshot came after Grande was announced as a Best Supporting Actress hopeful on Thursday, Jan. 23