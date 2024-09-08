Photographer captures 'the moments between the memories' in new book about St. George

Susan Lapides, seen here with her dog Lulu, has photographed high-profile figures including Barack Obama, but her latest book and exhibit feature scenes from the Fundy Coast. (© Susan Lapides - image credit)

Susan Lapides has photographed high-profile figures, including Barack Obama and Rose Kennedy, but her latest book and exhibit feature more "down-home" characters and scenes from the Fundy Coast of New Brunswick.

St. George: Ebb and Flow is co-published by Goose Lane Editions and the Beaverbrook Art Gallery, where a number of her photographs will be on display until November.

Lapides is based in the Boston, Mass., area, but has spent her summers in St. George since 1998, when she first came for a visit because of a connection to Charlotte County on her husband's side.

She found much inspiration for her artistic eye.

"We were just mesmerized by the tides and by the big sky with the clouds — the changing big sky of the fog. And we just adored it so we decided to keep coming back and have a place for our children to grow up," she told Information Morning Saint John.

Susan Lapides says this image is called Evening Walk and is probably her favourite in the book. (© Susan Lapides)

Lapides's background is photojournalism and documentary-style picture taking. She has worked for a number of publications according to her website, including Smithsonian Magazine, Life, and the New York Times.

This project started with summer vacation pictures and an interest she developed in the local fishing industry after becoming friends with a fisherman.

Lapides was fascinated by the history of local sardine packaging and wanted to make sure weir-fishing techniques were recorded for posterity.

This one is called Shift Over. Lapides’s background is photojournalism and documentary-style picture taking. (© Susan Lapides )

People in St. George have been incredibly open, friendly and helpful, she said.

The collection includes portraits, landscapes and seascapes.

"It's a little bit of the unexpected," said the photographer.

One thing about coming to a rural area every summer from the city is noticing little changes, she said.

For example, one photo features an unassuming little place in Back Bay with a trailer, rope and steel roof awning. Lapides said she'd driven by it many times before, but one day the light was hitting it "just right."

This project started with summer vacation pictures and an interest she developed in the local fishing industry after becoming friends with a fisherman. This one is called Daddy's Fishing Boat. (© Susan Lapides )

John Leroux, manager of collections and exhibitions at the Beaverbrook, helped her pare down the collection to 48 images that he felt really reflected New Brunswick, said Lapides.

Andrew Kierstead of the Saint John Arts Centre is credited with approaching Goose Lane Editions with the idea for the book.

Lapides previously exhibited her photos there. Afterwards she received a note from one of the patrons that said, "Thank you for making my backyard look so cool."

It might be easier for a newcomer to notice these things, she suggested.

Floating is anopther of the photographs featured in the book. Lapides will be holding an artist talk and book signing on Sept. 14 at the Hub at St. Mark’s Anglican Church in St. George.

An excerpt from her artist statement reveals more about her impressions of the area and its inhabitants and culture.

"The short maritime summers with long evenings are cherished…

"Light bends, time slows, families and friends gather around bonfires as the sun sets…

"These are the moments between the memories that feel iconic to the maritime experience: the deep connection to the natural world, the rhythmic dance of the tides, and the mesmerizing, shifting beauty."

Lapides's work is also on display at Gallery 78 in Fredericton.