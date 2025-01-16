Photographer who 'inspired a generation' dies

A photographer who "inspired a generation" through his pictures and teaching work has died, aged 88.

Born in Coventry in 1936, John Blakemore became a key figure in post-war photography and was known for his work in the Hillfields area of his home city in the 1960s.

The photographer also developed a passion for teaching, most recently passing on his knowledge at the University of Derby.

Dr Michael Pritchard, from The Royal Photographic Society, said Mr Blakemore's work was "beautiful, meticulously executed and thoughtful".

The self-taught photographer was also known for his printing work and literature.

He was described by the Centre for British Photography as "one of the leading photographers of landscape and nature in the world".

His friend and colleague, Paul Hill, said he was at his best when he was with students.

"John wasn't a diva," he said.

"He was an extremely engaging individual who was very generous with his time.

"His gentleness, his understanding, his intellect was of a very high calibre.

"Engaging with students was his happiest time."

Mr Hill said his friend, who was an honorary fellow of the Royal Photographic Society, died on 14 January after a short illness.

The Centre for British Photography said Mr Blakemore fell in love with photography while on a tour with the RAF in Libya in the 1950s.

Following his return from National Service, he began to photograph the people of Coventry and the city as it was reconstructed after World War Two, working as a freelancer.

He went on to focus his work on nature, the environment and natural processes such as wind, water and light.

Mr Blakemore began teaching in the late 1970s, a passion he pursued at the University of Derby through much of the rest of his life.

Dr Pritchard said he was a "key figure" in post-war photography in the UK who "inspired a generation" through his teaching.

"Through his exhibitions and books, his work reached a wide audience," he added.

"His legacy is his own photography but also the students he taught and who now produce work to his exacting standards and teach in their own right."

