PHOTOS: Another round of torrential rain hits southern Ontario

It's only Tuesday, but it's already been a rain-soaked week in southern Ontario, with training storms causing flash floods in some communities Monday.

On Sunday, another set of powerful storms whipped through, with rain and wind strong enough to down trees and halt traffic in some places due to near-zero visibility.

On Tuesday, there's another risk of afternoon thunderstorms and reduced visibility. A morning shower added to the already saturated terrain, raising the risk for additional floods and infrastructure damage.

Here's a look at the rain situation in photos:

Down to one lane, getting seriously deep for smaller vehicles now. #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/IYquiRI2MZ — Tom Stef (@vaughanweather) July 16, 2024

The 402 Between Lampton and Middlesex pic.twitter.com/spGcRfOUhR — George Cornelissen (@cornelissenfarm) July 16, 2024

Whoa! It’s almost blizzard levels of whiteout south of Guelph in the line of storms. Heads up GTA - this is heading your way. @weathernetwork #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/zFWVE7aZJ7 — Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) July 16, 2024

Another day of puking rain in #mississauga, my sisters yard can’t handle much more. #ONStorm #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/wTLoiLVr9e — Rachel Modestino TWN (@ThatMetGirl) July 16, 2024

Yep, can’t see a thing in the heart of the line of storms. All of this is heading right for the GTA. @weathernetwork #onstorm pic.twitter.com/iB6k1HiJOB — Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) July 16, 2024