PHOTOS: Another round of torrential rain hits southern Ontario

Digital Writers
·2 min read
PHOTOS: Another round of torrential rain hits southern Ontario

It's only Tuesday, but it's already been a rain-soaked week in southern Ontario, with training storms causing flash floods in some communities Monday.

On Sunday, another set of powerful storms whipped through, with rain and wind strong enough to down trees and halt traffic in some places due to near-zero visibility.

On Tuesday, there's another risk of afternoon thunderstorms and reduced visibility. A morning shower added to the already saturated terrain, raising the risk for additional floods and infrastructure damage.

Here's a look at the rain situation in photos:

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 'Blizzard-level whiteouts' with heavy rain, flood threat across Ontario

    The threat for additional thunderstorms spreads across parts of Ontario for Tuesday before the heat breaks and more seasonal conditions return heading into the weekend. Brace for heavy downpours and strong winds throughout the day

  • Ontario is pushing towards wettest summer on record

    A couple of locations have already surpassed their average total summer precipitation. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.

  • World’s rarest whale may have washed up on New Zealand beach, possibly shedding clues on species

    WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Spade-toothed whales are the world’s rarest, with no live sightings ever recorded. No one knows how many there are, what they eat, or even where they live in the vast expanse of the southern Pacific Ocean. However, scientists in New Zealand may have finally caught a break.

  • Fossil of an ancient shark that swam in the age of dinosaurs solves centuries-long mystery

    An almost complete skeleton of a Cretaceous shark has been uncovered in Mexico. The find sheds light on what the prehistoric relative of the great white looked like.

  • Climate change is messing with time more than previously thought, scientists find

    The impacts of human-caused climate change are so overwhelming they’re actually messing with time, according to new research.

  • 'Hellishly hot' southern Europe bakes under heat wave as temperatures top 104F

    ROME (AP) — The Italian health ministry placed 12 cities under the most severe heat warning Tuesday as a wave of hot air from Africa baked southern Europe and sent temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius (104F), with the worst still to come.

  • Severe storms target Ontario Sunday, hail and flooding possible

    Parts of northeastern and southern Ontario are at risk of seeing thunderstorms develop Sunday afternoon

  • Search continues for 2 women last seen in distress on Grand River Saturday night

    Police continue to search for two women who were seen in distress while boating on the Grand River near King Street East and River Road East in Kitchener, Ont., on Saturday night.Emergency crews were called at 9:30 p.m. ET for reports two people were in trouble. "The search for the missing individuals commenced that evening, however, it was unsuccessful," Const. Melissa Quarrie with the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said during a news conference on Monday."The search was paused during

  • Two 'surprise' tornadoes hit southern Ontario as Beryl remnants passed through

    Two weak twisters were seen in London as hurricane remnants crossed the region on July 10. Both tornadoes have been rated EF0

  • Waves of storms possible across southern Ontario into Monday

    Several rounds of thunderstorms are possible across southern and eastern Ontario through the day on Monday

  • Thunderstorms for Alberta pose a severe risk

    After an active weekend in Alberta and the severe possible continues for the start of the work week. Amandeep Purewal has more on the storm details.

  • Severe thunderstorm chances bubble up over southern Alberta Monday and Tuesday

    Keep an eye on the radar throughout the day as storms bubble across the foothills

  • The World’s Power Grids Are Failing as the Planet Warms

    (Bloomberg) -- Under the blazing Adriatic sun, life almost stopped in Montenegro’s capital Podgorica earlier this summer. Cars and buses were stuck in gridlock as traffic lights went out, the internet crashed, and security alarms blared in reaction to a sudden loss of power supply. Most Read from BloombergTrump Shooting Changes Biden’s Plan to Revive 2024 CampaignBlackRock Says Gunman From Trump Rally Appeared in Firm’s AdTrump Emerges Defiant From Rally Attack Set to Shake Up ’24 RaceBold and B

  • Final round of thunderstorms for Alberta

    Alberta is gearing up for the final round of thunderstorms as the latest weather system moves through the region. This last wave of storms is expected to bring intense rainfall, strong winds, and the possibility of hail. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network offers a comprehensive breakdown of the forecast, providing insights on what to expect and how to stay safe during this concluding phase of stormy activity.

  • In beachy Galveston, locals buckle down without power after Beryl's blow during peak tourist season

    GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Vacuums sucked the water out of the seaside inn run by Nick Gaido’s family in Galveston since 1911 as power was still spotty nearly one week after a resurgent Hurricane Beryl swept into Texas. Blue tarp covered much of the torn off roof. Gaido scheduled cleanup shifts for the hotel and restaurant staff who couldn’t afford to lose shifts to the enduring outages.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott demands answers as customers remain without power after Beryl

    With around 270,000 homes and businesses still without power in the Houston area almost a week after Hurricane Beryl hit Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday said he's demanding an investigation into the response of the utility that serves the area as well as answers about its preparations for upcoming storms. “Power companies along the Gulf Coast must be prepared to deal with hurricanes, to state the obvious,” Abbott said at his first news conference about Beryl since returning to the state from an economic development trip to Asia. While CenterPoint Energy has restored power to about 2 million customers since the storm hit on July 8, the slow pace of recovery has put the utility, which provides electricity to the nation’s fourth-largest city, under mounting scrutiny over whether it was sufficiently prepared for the storm that left people without air conditioning in the searing summer heat.

  • Canadian Coast Guard investigating source of motor oil spill in Montreal river

    MONTREAL — The Canadian Coast Guard says it's still investigating the source of a motor oil spill the length of several city blocks in the St. Lawrence River near the Montreal east-end neighbourhood of Pointe-aux-Trembles. The federal agency said Sunday it was still recovering the oil and decontaminating the seagrass beds and shoreline after a large black slick was discovered last week. It says some 14,000 litres of oil mixed with water had been recovered, and that an operation was underway to c

  • GTA under severe thunderstorm watch, rainfall warning

    Much of the GTA is under two separate weather advisories as Environment Canada warned hot and humid conditions could bring severe thunderstorms to the region.The federal weather agency issued both a rainfall warning and severe thunderstorm watch Tuesday morning."Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain," Environment Canada said.Up to 75 millimetres of rain could fall throughout the

  • 'Training' thunderstorms cause flash floods in Ontario, but what are they?

    Training storms are known to cause severe flash flooding in a short period of time

  • Risk of severe storms with large hail, downpours rises in Alberta

    Albertans will need to keep an eye on the weather radar through the day on Tuesday, especially those with outdoor plans. Prepare to act quickly if severe weather warnings are issued.