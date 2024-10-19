PHOTOS: Atmospheric river fuels flooding across B.C.

An atmospheric river washing over British Columbia this weekend has triggered flooding in some communities across the South Coast.

Persistent waves of heavy rainfall, fuelled by a Category 4 atmospheric river, have filled gauges and waterways alike throughout the region.

BC Rainfall Totals Saturday Afternoon

Rainfall totals in excess of 100 mm have been reported along the South Coast and on Vancouver Island. Downtown Vancouver has seen 120 mm of rain through Saturday afternoon, much of which has fallen in the past 24 hours.

The heavy rain is especially ill-timed given that Saturday is B.C.’s provincial election.

Precipitation will continue through the day Saturday, with another push of heavy rainfall expected throughout the region again on Sunday.

See some of the flooding reported across the province, below.

#WestVanPolice is warning residents that the #BCStorm is causing challenges in #WestVan. Of note: Westbound and Eastbound ramps to #BCHwy1 at 21st St are closed due to flooding; pooling water and popped manholes causing issues along Marine Drive from Taylor Way to 24th Street;… pic.twitter.com/byx8a8Taor — West Vancouver PD (@WestVanPolice) October 19, 2024

It's crazy in Burnaby right now, I have counted three cars, including a HandyDart bus stuck along Still Creek due to massive flooding. I spoke with a driver who got his car stuck so stay tuned to @CityNewsVAN for the latest. pic.twitter.com/oGe8iGdps6 — David Nadalini (@nadalini_david) October 19, 2024

‼️VERY impressive #Coquitlam River at @CityofPoCo at 1 pm, its highest level and discharge [10.1 m & 228 m3/s] since records began in 1975.



200 mm of rain fell in less than 30 h

189 mm/24 h

138 mm/12 h

100 mm/6 h

All are records since (at least) 2014.#BCstorm #AtmosphericRiver pic.twitter.com/7tOTPODSxT — Thierry Goose (@ThierryGooseBC) October 19, 2024

so yeah as much as we’d love to see you, probably best that you NOT come to deep cove today #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/6Bt2fBk5Sa — Memarzadeh (@ArashMemarzadeh) October 19, 2024

Southbound traffic right off the Pattullo Bridge is down to a single lane due to heavy flooding at the King George Blvd & 128 St intersection in Surrey #BCStorm https://t.co/wBINkpprX3 pic.twitter.com/m2MemJ3sgo — Sarbraj Singh Kahlon (@sarbrajskahlon) October 19, 2024

Burnaby near Byrne Road and Market Crossing.#BCStorm pic.twitter.com/VmmmLj188k — Nicole Rose (@nickmazonie) October 19, 2024

Flooding in Burnaby this morning at the Still Creek McDonalds. The creek has burst its banks and both Still Creek Ave and Still Creek Dr is flooded #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/sDB27Nk2ek — Jenn (@jennsaidthis) October 19, 2024

Header image of flooding in Surrey, B.C., courtesy of Sarbraj Singh Kahlon.

