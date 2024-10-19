PHOTOS: Atmospheric river fuels flooding across B.C.

An atmospheric river washing over British Columbia this weekend has triggered flooding in some communities across the South Coast.

Persistent waves of heavy rainfall, fuelled by a Category 4 atmospheric river, have filled gauges and waterways alike throughout the region.

BC Rainfall Totals Saturday Afternoon
Rainfall totals in excess of 100 mm have been reported along the South Coast and on Vancouver Island. Downtown Vancouver has seen 120 mm of rain through Saturday afternoon, much of which has fallen in the past 24 hours.

The heavy rain is especially ill-timed given that Saturday is B.C.’s provincial election.

Precipitation will continue through the day Saturday, with another push of heavy rainfall expected throughout the region again on Sunday.

See some of the flooding reported across the province, below.

Header image of flooding in Surrey, B.C., courtesy of Sarbraj Singh Kahlon.

