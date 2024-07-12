In photos: Kim Kardashian, Bieber and Rihanna at grand India wedding

Anant Ambani and his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant got engaged in Mumbai in January 2023 [Reuters]

Celebrities from across the globe are arriving in Mumbai for the wedding of the youngest son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani.

Anant Ambani is expected to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of Indian pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mumbai city on Friday.

The wedding events began with parties and celebrations in March.

The months-long festivities have been attended by top Bollywood stars, musicians and business tycoons like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

On Friday, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, former UK PM Tony Blair and Nigerian rapper Rema were among those who landed in India's financial capital to attend the festivities.

The couple's wedding celebrations are likely to continue over several days. Parties have been reportedly planned for Saturday and Sunday and a grand reception is scheduled for Monday.

International celebrities such as reality TV star Kim Kardashian are among those arriving in Mumbai for the grand wedding on Friday [Reuters]

The who's who of Bollywood will also be at the celebrations. Actress Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, on Friday [Getty Images]

The Ambani residence in Mumbai has been lit up and decorated for the wedding [Getty Images]

Folk musicians performed outside Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai home ahead of the wedding [Reuters]

A decorated vehicle rides past the Ambani residence [Reuters]

Security has been tightened around the house, while traffic restrictions are in place on the roads leading to and away from the wedding venue [Reuters]

A video of Mukesh and wife Nita Ambani with their grandchildren was released at a pre-wedding ceremony last week [ANI]

The couple has also performed at some of their events [ANI]

Mukesh Ambani (centre right) attended a wedding ritual with his family at his residence last week [Getty Images]

A host of Bollywood stars have been attending the celebrations over the past few months. Seen here, from left: Actors Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone during the pre-wedding celebrations in March [Reuters]

Bollywood icons Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan performed at the pre-wedding event in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in March [Reuters]

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the red carpet before a pre-wedding ritual last week [Reuters]