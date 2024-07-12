In photos: Kim Kardashian, Bieber and Rihanna at grand India wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pose at the Red Carpet ceremony to celebrate their engagement at Ambani's Antilia residence in Mumbai, India, January 19, 2023.
Anant Ambani and his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant got engaged in Mumbai in January 2023 [Reuters]

Celebrities from across the globe are arriving in Mumbai for the wedding of the youngest son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani.

Anant Ambani is expected to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of Indian pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mumbai city on Friday.

The wedding events began with parties and celebrations in March.

The months-long festivities have been attended by top Bollywood stars, musicians and business tycoons like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

On Friday, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, former UK PM Tony Blair and Nigerian rapper Rema were among those who landed in India's financial capital to attend the festivities.

The couple's wedding celebrations are likely to continue over several days. Parties have been reportedly planned for Saturday and Sunday and a grand reception is scheduled for Monday.

Kim Kardashian seen leaving Mumbai airport in a car
International celebrities such as reality TV star Kim Kardashian are among those arriving in Mumbai for the grand wedding on Friday [Reuters]
Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband singer Nick Jonas arrive in Mumbai to attend wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 11, 2024 in Mumbai
The who's who of Bollywood will also be at the celebrations. Actress Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, on Friday [Getty Images]
Decorations at Antilia private residence of Industrialist Mukesh Ambani, ahead of his son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant at Altamount Road, Cumballa Hill on July 10, 2024 in Mumbai
The Ambani residence in Mumbai has been lit up and decorated for the wedding [Getty Images]
Folk musicians perform outside the home of businessman Mukesh Ambani ahead of his son Anant Ambani's wedding to Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, July 10, 2024
Folk musicians performed outside Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai home ahead of the wedding [Reuters]
A decorated vehicle rides past Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in Mumbai on July 3, 2024
A decorated vehicle rides past the Ambani residence [Reuters]
Security guards patrol the residence of Mukesh Ambani during the haldi function of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant before
Security has been tightened around the house, while traffic restrictions are in place on the roads leading to and away from the wedding venue [Reuters]
A video of Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani with their grandchildren played during the sangeet ceremony
A video of Mukesh and wife Nita Ambani with their grandchildren was released at a pre-wedding ceremony last week [ANI]
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant present a special perform during the sangeet ceremony ahead of their wedding, at Jio World Centre in Mumbai on 6 July
The couple has also performed at some of their events [ANI]
Billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani (centre R) alongwith his family attends a traditional wedding ritual ahead of the wedding of his son Anant Ambani to Radhika Merchant, at his residence Antilia in Mumbai on July 3, 2024.
Mukesh Ambani (centre right) attended a wedding ritual with his family at his residence last week [Getty Images]
Actor Katrina Kaif, her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal, actor Ranveer Singh and his wife and actor Deepika Padukone pose during pre-wedding celebrations
A host of Bollywood stars have been attending the celebrations over the past few months. Seen here, from left: Actors Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone during the pre-wedding celebrations in March [Reuters]
Actors Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan perform during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 2, 2024
Bollywood icons Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan performed at the pre-wedding event in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in March [Reuters]
Indian actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose for a picture on the red carpet during the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jio World Centre, Mumbai, India, July 5, 2024.
Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the red carpet before a pre-wedding ritual last week [Reuters]
Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani, Rihanna, Isha Piramal, Anand Piramal, Shloka Mehta Ambani and Akash Ambani react during pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 1, 2024
Pop icon Rihanna's performance at the celebrations in Jamnagar made global headlines [Reuters]
