Photos: Bundled up as the 2024 Rose Parade kicks off

Members of Banda Municipal de Zarcero of Costa Rica try to stay warm in Mylar blankets before the Rose Parade. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The 135th Rose Parade kicked off Monday as the world ushers in the start of 2024.

With its petal-packed floats, marching bands and high-stepping horses, the parade travels 5½ miles along the streets of Pasadena.

The theme this year is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language,” a message of hope and harmony in a time of war, labor strikes, and partisan political strife as a contentious American election year begins.

“In a world of different cultures, beliefs, hopes, and dreams, one language unites us all — music,” Alex Aghajanian, president of the Tournament of Roses, said in a statement. “The sound, texture, rhythm, form, harmony, and expression meld together to move, soothe, excite and delight the world.”

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Zoe Dotts-Brown, a senior Michigan Twirler, puts on lipstick to prepare for the 135th annual Rose Parade.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The University of Alabama Crimsonettes receive Mylar blankets to stay warm before the parade.

(Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)

Jackie Ventura and Monserrat Zavala hold Emilo Grimaldo as they wait for the parade on Colorado Boulevard.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.