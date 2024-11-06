Photos capture glee, despair as America reacts to 2024 presidential election results
Eric Lagatta, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Jubilant. Relieved. Fearful. Saddened.
American voters displayed the full gamut of emotions Tuesday night into Wednesday morning amid the comeback victory of former President Donald Trump. The Republican's ascension to the White House for a second nonconsecutive term followed a tight (and contentious) election campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris.
For Trump's supporters, the election results are vindication and a reason to celebrate after their candidate spent time as a political outcast following his defeat in 2020. His return to the White House comes after his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol in 2021, he was impeached twice, survived two assassination attempts and was convicted of 34 felony counts.
For Harris' supporters, the Democrat's loss represents a crushing blow and, perhaps, a stunning rebuke of the course charted in the past four years by President Joe Biden.
Photos taken on election night showcase the raw happiness and despair felt on both sides of the political aisle as the results became clear.
