Photos capture glee, despair as America reacts to 2024 presidential election results

Jubilant. Relieved. Fearful. Saddened.

American voters displayed the full gamut of emotions Tuesday night into Wednesday morning amid the comeback victory of former President Donald Trump. The Republican's ascension to the White House for a second nonconsecutive term followed a tight (and contentious) election campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris.

For Trump's supporters, the election results are vindication and a reason to celebrate after their candidate spent time as a political outcast following his defeat in 2020. His return to the White House comes after his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol in 2021, he was impeached twice, survived two assassination attempts and was convicted of 34 felony counts.

For Harris' supporters, the Democrat's loss represents a crushing blow and, perhaps, a stunning rebuke of the course charted in the past four years by President Joe Biden.

Photos taken on election night showcase the raw happiness and despair felt on both sides of the political aisle as the results became clear.

Trump supporters jubilantly celebrate Republican's reelection

Jennifer Petito reacts after Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump's speech following early results from the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024.

Supporters of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump react as they watch early election results at a 2024 Presidential Election Night Watch Party, in Atlanta, Georgia, on Nov. 5, 2024.

A person wearing a t-shirt in support of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump reacts as he attends the New York Young Republican Club watch party during the 2024 presidential election, in Manhattan, New York City, on Nov. 6, 2024.

Supporters of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump react at the site of the Election Night rally for Trump, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 5, 2024.

A supporter of Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump watches election updates on Election Day, near Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, November 5, 2024.

A supporter of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump reacts while watching early results at the site of the Election Night rally for Trump, in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 5, 2024.

Supporters react as Fox News projects Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump is elected president during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Nov. 6, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress.

Harris supporters mourn vice president's loss

Supporters react to election results during an election night event for Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 5, 2024.

A supporter reacts to election results during an election night event for US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington, DC, on November 5, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT - Supporters react to election results during an election night event for US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington, DC, on November 5, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 05: Supporters watch results come in during an election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Supporters watch results come in during an election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on Nov. 5, 2024 in Washington, D.C. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress.

Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, react as results are displayed during a "Democrats Abroad" election party on Nov. 6, 2024 in London, England. American voters went to the polls on Nov. 5, 2024, to determine the 47th president of the United States. Polling over recent weeks has indicated a tight race between Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, to succeed President Joe Biden in the White House.

