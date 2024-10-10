Photos capture Milton's damage to Tropicana Field, home of Tampa Bay Rays: See the aftermath

The destructive winds of Hurricane Milton were so powerful that the gusts tore off the roof of Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

The domed stadium ‒ the home of Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Rays ‒ had been converted into a base camp for thousands of emergency responders in anticipation of the storm making landfall off the western coast of Florida.

But when Milton began to surge Wednesday across the Florida Peninsula at Category 3 strength, Tropicana Field found itself directly in the storm's path. Video and photos show the moment the strong winds ripped through the stadium's domed roof, as well as the tattered remnants that now remain.

No injuries were reported. USA TODAY left a message Thursday morning with a Rays spokesperson that was not immediately returned.

Photos of Milton: Images show aftermath after Hurricane Milton tears path of damage through Florida

Watch video of Rays' stadium roof torn off

See photos of damaged roof of Tropicana Field

A drone image taken Thursday shows the dome of Tropicana Field, which has been torn open due to Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida.

