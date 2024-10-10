PHOTOS: Fearsome Hurricane Milton leaves trail of damage after Florida landfall

At 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 9, Hurricane Milton made landfall over Siesta Key, near Sarasota, Fla. With sustained wind speeds of 205 km/h, the record-breaking storm made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane.

Milton quickly secured a spot for itself in the record books for the fastest intensification in the Atlantic Basin, growing from a tropical depression to a monstrous Category 5 hurricane in only 49 hours. It also beat out Hurricane Beryl for being the strongest storm on the planet of 2024.

Ahead of Milton's landfall, all eyes were on the potential impacts to the Tampa Bay area, which had not taken a direct hit by a major hurricane in over one hundred years.

Warnings of catastrophic storm surge and damage flooded media outlets in the days leading up to the event, with over one million Florida residents being ordered to evacuate their coastal homes.

This all comes while many Floridians were still cleaning up from the damage caused by Hurricane Helene, which made landfall in Perry, Fla., during the overnight hours less than two weeks prior on Sept. 26.

As Milton's outer bands reached Florida on Wednesday, the state saw over 120 tornado warnings being issued, with over one dozen confirmed tornadoes, over a 24-hour span. Unfortunately, multiple fatalities were reported in St. Lucie County amid Wednesday's tornado outbreak.

A flash flood emergency was declared for the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday night as Milton made landfall over the state. With reports of over 450 mm of rainfall, "catastrophic" flash flooding was expected throughout the area.

Tampa Bay also reported a significant "anti-surge" amid Milton's landfall, with strong offshore winds pushing water out to over 1.3 metres below normal.

All of that displaced water had to go somewhere, though, and Venice, Fla., reported 5.32 ft (1.62 m) of storm surge—just shy of the 5.38 ft (1.64 m) storm surge caused by Helene.

Naples, Fla., however, saw storm surge levels significantly greater than those from Helene, with water reaching 5.08 ft (1.55 m) above normal on Wednesday night—1.18 ft (36 cm) greater than Helene's storm surge.

Water levels began to recede during the early hours of Thursday, revealing the true extent of the damage caused by this fearsome storm.

As of 6:45 a.m. ET, over 3.2 million customers are without power across Florida, according to PowerOutage.us.

See below for videos and photos showcasing Milton's landfall impacts across Florida.

