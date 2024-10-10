PHOTOS: Fearsome Hurricane Milton leaves trail of damage after Florida landfall

At 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 9, Hurricane Milton made landfall over Siesta Key, near Sarasota, Fla. With sustained wind speeds of 205 km/h, the record-breaking storm made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane.

Milton quickly secured a spot for itself in the record books for the fastest intensification in the Atlantic Basin, growing from a tropical depression to a monstrous Category 5 hurricane in only 49 hours. It also beat out Hurricane Beryl for being the strongest storm on the planet of 2024.

Ahead of Milton's landfall, all eyes were on the potential impacts to the Tampa Bay area, which had not taken a direct hit by a major hurricane in over one hundred years.

Warnings of catastrophic storm surge and damage flooded media outlets in the days leading up to the event, with over one million Florida residents being ordered to evacuate their coastal homes.

This all comes while many Floridians were still cleaning up from the damage caused by Hurricane Helene, which made landfall in Perry, Fla., during the overnight hours less than two weeks prior on Sept. 26.

Hurricane Milton Landfall October 8 2024

As Milton's outer bands reached Florida on Wednesday, the state saw over 120 tornado warnings being issued, with over one dozen confirmed tornadoes, over a 24-hour span. Unfortunately, multiple fatalities were reported in St. Lucie County amid Wednesday's tornado outbreak.

A flash flood emergency was declared for the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday night as Milton made landfall over the state. With reports of over 450 mm of rainfall, "catastrophic" flash flooding was expected throughout the area.

Tampa Bay also reported a significant "anti-surge" amid Milton's landfall, with strong offshore winds pushing water out to over 1.3 metres below normal.

All of that displaced water had to go somewhere, though, and Venice, Fla., reported 5.32 ft (1.62 m) of storm surge—just shy of the 5.38 ft (1.64 m) storm surge caused by Helene.

Naples, Fla., however, saw storm surge levels significantly greater than those from Helene, with water reaching 5.08 ft (1.55 m) above normal on Wednesday night—1.18 ft (36 cm) greater than Helene's storm surge.

Water levels began to recede during the early hours of Thursday, revealing the true extent of the damage caused by this fearsome storm.

As of 6:45 a.m. ET, over 3.2 million customers are without power across Florida, according to PowerOutage.us.

See below for videos and photos showcasing Milton's landfall impacts across Florida.

Just had a tornado pass by our subdivision in Vero Beach @MaxVelocityWX #HurricaneMilton pic.twitter.com/G5O0PiPKbH — Jon (@jntblake0812) October 9, 2024

Taken by Greg Travers on SR80 a few minutes ago!



**Please take the Tornado Warnings we are issuing as fast as we can seriously!**



This is a very favorable environment for quick-moving and dangerous Tornadoes. https://t.co/mROCXoeq8I pic.twitter.com/0AIX1iuOBl — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 9, 2024

Well, that’s ominous. Water backing up out of the sewer. Surge coming in now in Sarasota @weathernetwork #miltonhurricane pic.twitter.com/9mx4TxSCJl — Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) October 10, 2024

Live with @NateTWN in Sarasota, Florida, as debris is pushed down a flooded street as Hurricane #Milton makes landfall. Get the latest updates in our livestream: https://t.co/FGZMW2uDEt pic.twitter.com/YFjK2ysWKU — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) October 10, 2024

On the other side of Hurricane Milton’s eye now in Sarasota, transformers are still exploding left and right. Wind is going crazy. pic.twitter.com/PbEOGmjDsv — Vee (@BunnehTV) October 10, 2024

9:45 #Milton update:



Getting even crazier now. I don’t think there’s an actual tornado in between the 2 hotel buildings but the wind is making it look like one. pic.twitter.com/KWv95qyNz0 — Matt Smith (@SamENole) October 10, 2024

Bradenton Florida is seeing some extreme wind from Hurricane Milton. Seeing power outages, damage, and my car is rocking steadily. Also cleared a good three roads of trees during the eyewall. Backside of the storm now! #milton #flwx #hurricane #bradenton pic.twitter.com/78rzLyVjsZ — Dan Whittaker (@severeforecast) October 10, 2024

A crane at 400 Central just fell into the office building at 490 1st Ave S. This is the view from McNulty Lofts pic.twitter.com/p5nKRDyw0s — YIMBY St. Pete (@yimbystpete) October 10, 2024

Inside Hurricane Milton, @saildrone reported wave height of 28.12 feet and wind gusts as strong as 75.95 mph while 40 nautical miles from the center of the storm. This research represents a collaborative endeavor to better understand the role of the ocean in hurricanes. pic.twitter.com/gmaUopPEWj — NOAA Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Lab (@NOAA_AOML) October 9, 2024

Thumbnail image taken by Nathan Coleman/TWN.