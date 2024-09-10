Photos: Fires ravaging California after heat wave

Gina Ferazzi, Allen J. Schaben, Times Photography Wire Services
·2 min read
We’re at peak fire season in the West, and this year has been notably busy compared with the previous two seasons, which were tempered by back-to-back wet winters.
According to Cal Fire incident data, roughly 838,575 acres have burned so far this season. That’s more than in 2022 and 2023 combined.
Although fires are part of our forests’ natural ecosystem, human-caused climate change and roughly a century of flawed forest management have greatly increased the risks that wildland fires will explode into the massive infernos we’ve seen happen more frequently in recent years.
Orcas that prey on marine mammals sometimes “punt” seals or sea lions high into the air to stun the pinnipeds before meal time. On Saturday in California’s Monterey Bay, one young orca was caught on video practicing its skills on a large seabird. The accompanying
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil is enduring its worst drought since nationwide measurements began over seven decades ago, with 59% of the country under stress — an area roughly half the size of the U.S.
Meteorologist Devon Lucie walks us through where the storm is right now, what the current conditions and environment are surrounding the storm, what the latest track, timing, and strength forecast is right now, where the likeliest track is setting up, when and where landfall is most likely to be, what high resolution data show for impacts from rain, wind, and possible tornadoes for you, with a final look at what you need to do to get ready now, and a last look at your seven day forecast.
With the peak of hurricane season opinion us, the tropics are waking up from there long slumber with multiple zones of activity to watch. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down those details.
Tropical Storm Francine is nearing hurricane status as it charges toward the Gulf Coast, where some Louisiana communities have already begun to evacuate and slam closed their floodgates in anticipation of the storm’s likely landfall there on Wednesday.
A marine enthusiast captured spectacular footage of a humpback whale lunge feeding off Southampton, New York, before it joined some dolphin swimming nearby.Joanna Steidle said she captured the footage on Monday morning, September 9, after spotting “two adult dolphins with a calf in between them riding the nose of a whale.” Credit: Joanna Steidle via Storyful