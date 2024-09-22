PHOTOS: Funnel cloud spotted over Brantford, Ont. on Saturday

Residents spotted quite the sight in the skies over Brantford, Ontario, on Saturday afternoon as a thick funnel cloud spun over the community during a thunderstorm.

Scattered thunderstorms spread over southern Ontario on Saturday as a disturbance swung through the region. This is the first measurable rain many communities in the area have seen in more than a week—putting an end to the region’s longest dry streak of 2024.

Brantford Funnel Cloud Radar September 21 2024

The funnel-spawning thunderstorm moved over Brantford around 5:45 p.m. local time, one in a group of heavy storms that pushed across southwestern Ontario through the afternoon hours.

A funnel cloud is a rotating column of air that extends beneath the base of a shower or thunderstorm, but doesn’t come in contact with the ground. Funnel clouds can develop from the base of rapidly growing thunderstorms like the ones we saw on Saturday.

Take a look at some of the views residents around Brantford saw during Saturday’s storm, below.

Photos and video taken in Brantford of the funnel cloud that occured approximately 540pm. Taken from King George road facing NW #theweathernetwork #onwx pic.twitter.com/zBwTk7ibEI — Cameron (@Cameron_wx) September 21, 2024

