PHOTOS: Historic rainfall breaches dams, floods Columbia in 2015

Tracy Glantz
A couple stands in the center of Garners Ferry Road after heavy rains from Hurricane Joaquin caused Gills Creek to overflow its banks on Oct. 4, 2015.
A lamp post is barely visible on what is the West Columbia Riverwalk along the Congaree River, on Monday, Oct. 5, 2015.
The Gervais Street Bridge over a swollen Congaree River on Oct 5, 2015.
Residents on Woodlake Drive in Forest Acres woke up with their homes submerged in flood water.
A view of the breach in the Columbia Canal on Monday, October. 5, 2015.
Todd Chambers surveys the dam at Overcreek Road in Columbia, SC, Tuesday, October 6, 2015.
A flooded neighborhood near the Congaree River in Richland County on Oct. 5, 2015.
Piles of damaged items and personal belongings from homes on Burwell Lane line the street, Thursday, October 8, 2015. The street was hit hard by the flood.
Mary Weston looks at her family photos as she tries to dry them off in her front yard on Roslyn Drive in Columbia, SC, Thursday, October 8, 2015. Homes on the street were hit hard by flood waters.
Volunteers with the Church of Jesus Christof Latter-day Saints work inside and outside a home on Glenhaven Drive in Columbia.
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley assesses flood damage in Horry County from a United States Army helicopter on Oct. 7, 2015.
