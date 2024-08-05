PHOTOS: Historic rainfall breaches dams, floods Columbia in 2015

Reuters

(Reuters) -Neuralink has successfully implanted in a second patient its device designed to give paralyzed patients the ability to use digital devices by thinking alone, according to the startup's owner Elon Musk. Neuralink is in the process of testing its device, which is intended to help people with spinal cord injuries. Musk, in comments made during a podcast released late on Friday that ran more than eight hours, gave few details about the second participant beyond saying the person had a spinal cord injury similar to the first patient, who was paralyzed in a diving accident.