In photos: Indigenous children and Youth take the spotlight at VIFW 2023

The future looked bright for the next generation at this year’s Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week (VIFW), as children and Youth showcased their talents in modelling and design.

The event took place at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre over four nights last week — each with a different theme. VIFW is an annual event that began in 2017 as a way to promote and celebrate Indigenous fashion, arts and culture.

The third night on Nov. 22 had a theme of Indigenous Futures. After a territorial welcome, the lights dimmed and music vibrated the walls of the venue as Indigenous Youth from the Girls Who LEAP (Lead to Empower and Act with Purpose) program walked in their power on the runway.

As part of a mentorship program with VIFW, each girl designed and created their own shawl to showcase — embodying their hopes, dreams, and respective cultures. Their work was paired with the work of Nisg̱a’a designer Kevin Gosnell Designs.

Partnering with Indigenous models from Supernaturals Modelling, the Youth smiled, held back tears, and waved to their friends in the audience. Family members cheered for their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

For Kailani, a Youth who participated in the LEAP program, being mentored to create a shawl for VIFW was a dream come true, and a way to honour her family and culture.

“I grew up seeing my aunt dance in her beautiful regalia,” said Kailani.

“My aunt Rebecca influences me especially because many designs are based around powwow culture.”

Kailani’s aunt is Kwakiutł, Dzawada’enuxw and Skwxwú7mesh designer Rebecca Baker-Grenier, who also showcased her clothing designs during VIFW. Another aunt of Kailani’s, Himalkas Pam Baker, also showcased her fashions.

The founder and artistic director of VIFW, Joleen Mitton, walked with the Youth. The former international model, who is Cree, has deep roots in “Vancouver” mentoring Indigenous Youth. For Mitton, she credits her kokum for inspiring her to serve the community.

Her work in creating VIFW was recently featured in the short film Ancestral Threads, which premiered at HotDocs in 2023.

The film is a behind the scenes look at how VIFW began, and all of the work that goes into curating a show.

Opening the VIFW event, Mitton wore a jumpsuit with the slogan “the future is Indigenous” on the back before changing looks later in the night.

“You’ve got to appreciate the outfit,” she said. “This was made by the Youth. They are our future.”

Along with Girls Who LEAP, the Indigenous Futures night featured the works of Choke Cherry Creek, Alicia’s Designs, Two Smudge, Section 35, 4 Kinship, Jamie Gentry Designs and Himikalas Pamela Baker.

During a showcase for the Heiltsuk-owned streetwear brand HSTRYMKRS, models wearing jerseys, cargos and statement-making jewelry by Copper Canoe Woman danced to hip hop music and hyped up the crowd as they walked the runway, prompting loud cheers.

The cheers became louder as a model wearing a graffiti-painted gown emblazoned with the words “The Youth are Sacred” and “The Youth are the Future” walked out with three children who wore shirts with the slogans “Youth Matriarch.”

“How many more times am I going to cry tonight?” said the event’s host Kiefer Collison, after the showcase was over. “That was absolutely beautiful.”

The themes for the other nights of VIFW were the opening Red Dress Event, All My Relations and Spirit of the West Coast.

“My people, you are so beautiful and so strong,” said Rueben George of Tsleil-Waututh Nation, who gave a territorial welcome with his children Cedar and Kayah.

“This is a celebration, because how we look is to the future.”

With files from Aaron Hemens and Cara McKenna

Editor's note: This is a corrected story. A previous version incorrectly said Joleen Mitton was watching the Girls Who LEAP program from the audience. In fact she was walking with the Youth during that part of the show. We apologize for the error.

Anna McKenzie, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews