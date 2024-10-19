Photos: Lainey Wilson makes country cool again at NC concert

Country music star Lainey Wilson took the stage dancing on top of a red pickup truck, pigtails and fringe flying, with all the energy that is rocketing to stardom in the rough-and-tough world of country music. Wilson, whose country twang is as hard and pure as her work ethic, had the sold-out crowd at Raleigh, N.C.’s Red Hat Amphitheater on their feet and singling along from the first note.

For the record, Lainey Wilson can dance on my truck, and that of anyone in that Friday night crowd, any time she wants to.

Here are photos from the show;

Lainey Wilson plays Raleigh, N.C.’s Red Hat Amphitheater, Friday night, Oct. 18, 2024 on her “Country’s Cool Again” tour.

Lainey Wilson plays Raleigh, N.C.’s Red Hat Amphitheater, Friday night, Oct. 18, 2024 on her “Country’s Cool Again” tour.

Lainey Wilson plays Raleigh, N.C.’s Red Hat Amphitheater, Friday night, Oct. 18, 2024 on her “Country’s Cool Again” tour.

Lainey Wilson plays Raleigh, N.C.’s Red Hat Amphitheater, Friday night, Oct. 18, 2024 on her “Country’s Cool Again” tour.

Lainey Wilson plays Raleigh, N.C.’s Red Hat Amphitheater, Friday night, Oct. 18, 2024 on her “Country’s Cool Again” tour.

Lainey Wilson plays Raleigh, N.C.’s Red Hat Amphitheater, Friday night, Oct. 18, 2024 on her “Country’s Cool Again” tour.

Photos: Jelly Roll brings ‘The Beautiful Broken Tour’ to Raleigh

Photos: Tim McGraw brings his ‘Standing Room Only Tour’ to NC