Photos: Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

Los Angeles, CA - April 19: Author Paula Yoo talks to twins Abby and Zach Vasko, 13, after the Do the Right Thing: Social Justice and Dystopias in Young Adult Fiction panel on the Young Adult Stage during the LA Times Book Festival at USC campus on Friday, April 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)
Author Paula Yoo chats with twins Abby and Zach Vasko, 13, during the L.A. Times Festival of Books at USC. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)

Each year, the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books draws authors representing diverse genres, from established figures to emerging talents, and attendees who engage with panels and discussions, storytelling sessions, book signings and interactive exhibits. A wealth of experiences awaited readers of all ages at this year's event at USC.

Mary Lara, center, signs what book she is reading alongside her daughter Aria Cook, 4, and Selena Cook, 8.
Mary Lara adds to the "Tell us what you're reading" board, alongside daughters Aria Cook, 4, and Selena Cook, 8. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)
Couple Julian Obobo and Ani Kelemdjian roam during the LA Times Book Festival.
Julian Obobo and Ani Kelemdjian roam the festival. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)
USC cheerleaders and band members perform during the LA Times Book Festival.
USC cheerleaders and band members perform during the festival. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)
People wait in line during the LA Times Book Festival.
Readers wait for the next event. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)
Karlie, 11, reads
RuPaul laughs while being surrounded by his three sisters while discussing his memoir.
RuPaul, onstage with his sisters, discusses his memoir "The House of Hidden Meanings." (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)
Panelists Sharon Levin, Kim Johnson, Paula Yoo, and Jennifer Baker speak during the Do the Right Thing.
From left, Sharon Levin, Kim Johnson, Paula Yoo, and Jennifer Baker speak at the "Do the Right Thing: Social Justice and Dystopias in Young Adult Fiction" panel on the Young Adult Stage. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)
People look through an array of books to purchase during the LA Times Book Festival.
A wealth of books are available for purchase. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)

