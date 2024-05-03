Photos: Lovin’ Life Music Fest will attract an expected 90,000 fans to uptown Charlotte
CharlotteFive staff
·1 min read
After months of anticipation, Lovin’ Life Music Fest has kicked off in uptown. The three-day festival is expected to take Charlotte by storm (but actual storms, please stay away!).
We’ll be there all weekend, capturing the fans, the food, the celebrity sightings and the musical acts, of course. Stay tuned for Post Malone, Stevie Nicks, Noah Kahan — and maybe if we get lucky, Taylor Swift? (We’re crossing our fingers!)
Keep your eyes on this file, and we’ll update our photo gallery as the weekend unfolds. Enjoy the music festival!
