All the Photos of Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, and More at the USWNT's Ticker-Tape Parade
New York welcomed the World Cup-winning team with confetti-filled celebration.
The last time New York held one of its beloved ticker-tape parades was in 2015, to honor... the U.S. National Women's Soccer Team, who'd just won the World Cup. Four years later, the USWNT-lead by the charismatic Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan-have done it again, and the city is pulling out all the stops to celebrate. Here, all the best photos from today's parade.
