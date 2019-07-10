1 / 11

All the Photos of Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, and More at the USWNT's Ticker-Tape Parade

The last time New York held one of its beloved ticker-tape parades was in 2015, to honor... the U.S. National Women's Soccer Team, who'd just won the World Cup. Four years later, the USWNT-lead by the charismatic Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan-have done it again, and the city is pulling out all the stops to celebrate. Here, all the best photos from today's parade.

All the Photos of Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, and More at the USWNT's Ticker-Tape Parade

New York welcomed the World Cup-winning team with confetti-filled celebration.

From Town & Country