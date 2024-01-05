Photos: N.C. State women’s basketball hosts Florida State

The third-ranked N.C. State women’s basketball team hosts No. 22 Florida State in its conference home opener on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.

N.C. State defeated Virginia 72-61 in Charlottesville on Dec. 31.

The Wolfpack are one of seven remaining unbeaten teams in NCAA Division 1 women’s basketball.

N.C. State’s River Baldwin puts up a shot around Florida State’s Sakyia White during the first half of the Wolfpack’s game on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Saniya Rivers splits the defense of Florida State’s Ta’Niya Latson and O’Mariah Gordon during the first half of the Wolfpack’s game on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Florida State’s Makayla Timpson gets a rebound in front of N.C. State’s River Baldwin during the first half of the Wolfpack’s game on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com