Photos: N.C. State women’s basketball hosts Florida State

Pat McAfee is clearing some things up after comments made by Aaron Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show that linked Jimmy Kimmel to the Jeffrey Epstein list of associates. McAfee addressed the controversy at the top of his show on ESPN, noting that the ABC late-night talk show host had threatened legal action. The sports …
The NBA fined the Brooklyn Nets $100,000 on Thursday, marking the first time a team was sanctioned for violating the league's player participation policy that went into effect this season. The Nets held out four rotation players — starters Spencer Dinwiddie, Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson, along with key reserve Dorian Finney-Smith — in what became a 144-122 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 27. Three of the players Brooklyn started that night logged 12 minutes or less. Brooklyn asserted that giv
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Jonathan Lekkerimaki doesn't say much in front of the cameras or behind the scenes. The Vancouver Canucks prospect does his talking on the ice. It's a big reason why Sweden sits one win from the country's third gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Lekkerimaki scored twice in the third period as the hosts beat Czechia 5-2 on Thursday to set up a mouth-watering final against the United States. "It's going to be a lot of fun," Lekkerimaki said of Friday's gold-me
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and his family are safe after fire rescue crews responded to a large fire at his South Florida home Wednesday afternoon. The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches about 30 miles northwest of Miami, was shown Wednesday on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of black smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water. Hill had been at Dolphins practice as Miami prepares for its regular-season finale agai
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Auston Matthews scored 2:12 into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night, squeaking by after taking 57 shots on goal. Martin Jones made 27 saves in his second standout performance in two nights after earning the shutout over Los Angeles on Tuesday. John Tavares scored with just under six minutes remaining in regulation to send the game into the extra period. Matthews delivered his 30th of the season in overti