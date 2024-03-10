Photos: North Carolina battles Duke in rivalry game

The North Carolina Tar Heels made the trip to Durham, N.C. to face rivals the Duke Blue Devils in a battle of top ten college basketball teams, Saturday, March 9, 2024.

The Tar Heels jumped out to an early lead in Cameron Indoor Stadium in front of the usual hostile crowd at Duke.

Carolina led 40-31 at the half.

North Carolina’s Harrison Ingram (55) pulls in the rebound from Duke’s Ryan Young (15) during the first half of Duke’s game against UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 9, 2024. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s RJ Davis (4) drives past Duke’s Tyrese Proctor (5) and Ryan Young (15) during the first half of Duke’s game against UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 9, 2024. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Duke coach Jon Scheyer takes a knee as Jeremy Roach (3) waits to enter the game in the first half against North Carolina on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) reacts after a three-point basket by teammate Cormac Ryan (3) during the first half against Duke on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Cormac Ryan (3) heads to the basket as Duke’s Kyle Filipowski (30) defends during the first half of Duke’s game against UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 9, 2024. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Harrison Ingram (55) celebrates with Cormac Ryan (3) during the first half of Duke’s game against UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 9, 2024. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) defends Duke’s Jared McCain (0) in the first half on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Jalen Washington (13) gets a dunk against Duke’s Sean Stewart (13) during the first half on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis directs his team during the first half against Duke on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

The Cameron Crazies get ready for Duke’s game against UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 9, 2024. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com